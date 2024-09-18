2024 Transition To eVisa - Key Actions For Employers And Employees

Starting in autumn 2024, new visa applicants will receive an eVisa instead of physical immigration documents. By 2025, physical immigration documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRP) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRC) will be phased out.

This means that from 1 January 2025, BRP and BRC holders must use their eVisa accounts to evidence their UK immigration status, including for overseas travel. Setting up an eVisa account is free of charge.

What is an eVisa?

An eVisa is a digital record of a migrant's immigration status and any conditions attached to it. It replaces physical documents such as BRPs and BRCs.

What is a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP)?

A BRP confirms your identity, right to study, and access to public services. However, since April 2022, it cannot be used for right to work or rent checks, which must now be verified online using a Share Code. No existing BRP will remain valid beyond 31 December 2024, necessitating a transition to the eVisa system.

What is a Biometric Residence Card (BRC)?

A BRC, or 'UK residence card,' is similar to a BRP but is only issued to family members of EU, Swiss, Norwegian, Icelandic, or Liechtenstein citizens. Unlike BRPs, BRCs explicitly state "residence card" on them. Both BRP and BRC holders will need to switch to the eVisa system.

Do I Need to Set Up an eVisa Account?

From autumn 2024, all BRP and BRC holders need to transition to an eVisa account. Those with a BRC and EUSS status already have eVisa accounts and do not need to take additional steps. BRP holders should create their eVisa accounts before the end of 2024 unless they already have an eVisa account.

How to Set Up an eVisa Account

Visit gov.uk/get-access-evisa. Create a UKVI Account. Verify your identity using the 'UK Immigration ID Check' app.

To do this you will need:

A smartphone

A mobile phone number

An email address

Your BRP card or a valid passport with your BRP number or visa application number

Be sure to set up your eVisa account before your BRP expires.

My Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) is in an Expired Passport

If you hold indefinite leave to enter or remain but only have ink stamps or a vignette in an expired passport, you should submit a 'No Time Limit' application. Upon approval, you will receive a BRP to set up your UKVI account and access your eVisa. From December 2024, No Time Limit applicants will receive an eVisa instead of a BRP.

Ensure Your Passport Is Linked to Your eVisa Before Travelling

From 1 January 2025, your passport must be linked to your eVisa account before travelling overseas. This is crucial for smooth travel as carriers and immigration authorities will check your status digitally. We would recommend you update your passport information in your UKVI account as soon as possible.

Advice for Employers – repeat Right to Work checks for expiring BRPs

If the most recent right to work check was conducted before 6 April 2022 and you have retained copies of the BRP or BRC that expires on 31 December 2024 as evidence of the expiry date of the worker's immigration permission, a follow-up check is required.

You will need to conduct an online right to work check online using a Share Code provided by the worker.

If the BRP or BRC confirmed that the person had settled status in the UK (indefinite leave to enter or remain) at the time of the check, a repeat check is not necessary.

