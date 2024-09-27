What To Do If Your Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) Is Expiring In December 2024

Biometric Residence Permits (BRP) are being phased out by the end of 2024. The Home Office introduced a new policy in January 2020, issuing BRP cards with an expiry date of 31 December 2024 if your original visa was valid beyond this date.

The Home Office is now inviting some BRP holders who do not have an eVisa to create a UKVI account to access their visa details as an eVisa. If you have not yet received an invitation email, you should receive it later in 2024.

Below, we will explore the most common questions on this topic.

Biometric Residence Permits (BRP): Frequently Asked Questions

I have recently been granted Indefinite Leave to Remain, and I should have a BRP with a validity date of five years, but I received a BRP endorsed with an expiry date of 31 December 2024. What do I do?

Do not panic. Your permission to remain in the UK is not going to expire on 31 December 2024. Your leave to remain or indefinite leave to remain will remain valid beyond this date. Your permission to work, travel, and access benefits is not affected. Only the physical card will expire on 31 December 2024.

How do I prove the correct expiry date of my leave to my employer or university?

You can simply provide them with your decision letter from the Home Office which would contain your visa duration and the type of visa you are currently on. You can also share your online share code which will suffice.

What is the online service for sharing my information?

You can view and prove your immigration status online via the 'view and prove your immigration status' service at https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status. This online service provides a secure record and proof of your immigration status, which is held digitally by the Home Office and is available to you at all times. This service replaces the Biometric Residence Permit.

I received an email from the Home Office inviting me to register online for the eVisa. What is this?

This is the initial stage of phasing out the BRP card process. If you have received an email from the Home Office inviting you to register your ID to replace your BRP with an eVisa, you will need to follow these steps:

Go to your UKVI account at: https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa. Create a UKVI account to access your eVisa, which will replace your BRP.

To create your UKVI account, you will need:

Access to a smartphone

Your date of birth

Your BRP Number

Your passport (if you do not have a BRP)

Access to an email address and phone number

Our employee has provided us their BRP Card which has an expiry date of 31 December 2024. How do we carry out a right to work check?

You need to carry out a right to work check before their employment commences by checking their original documents. The Home Office provides a list of document types that can be accepted as proof of the right to work:

British passport

Proof an EU/EEA national has Settled status

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) BRP

Vignette (Entry Clearance sticker in passport)

Biometric Residence Permit

Home Office email confirming the decision

Right to Work Check Document online

You can request the employee to go online to share their immigration status. Once you have obtained the share code they have provided, you will need to go to the Home Office website https://www.gov.uk/view-right-to-work and enter the share code to receive a PDF document with their right to work check.

Originally published 30 May 2024

