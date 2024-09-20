ETA Scheme Expansion – What Is In It For Me?

The Statement of Changes released on 10 September outlined the expansion of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme. This blog will explain the key dates of this expansion, and how it may affect you.

Included in the changes brought by the 10th of September 2024 Statement, is the Government's plan to gradually expand the ETA scheme to eventually cover all nationalities that are currently able to travel to the UK without a visa. This will involve various stages of the scheme's roll-out throughout 2024 and 2025, introducing the ETA for both European and non-European nationals.

Currently the nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates must apply for and receive an ETA before coming to the UK. The expansion of the ETA scheme to include other non-visa nationals is set out in two phases outlined below.

From 8 January 2025, eligible non-European nationals will be required to obtain an ETA in order to travel to the UK. Applications from these non-European nationals will be accepted from 27 November 2024. The nationals affected by this phase include (but are not limited to) citizens of Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United States of America and South Korea.

From 2 April 2025, eligible European nationals will be required an ETA to travel to the UK. The applications window opens to eligible Europeans on 5 March 2025.

The Statement of Changes has also amended the suitability criteria; in particular, this affects individuals who have been previously denied an ETA or had their ETA cancelled, or who have been refused permission to stay in the UK as a visitor, or who have exceeded the duration of their leave to remain in the UK. In brief, anyone who has overstayed or breached a condition of their leave to remain, entered the UK illegally, used deception in an immigration application or was refused entry clearance, permission to stay or enter the UK, will be denied an ETA unless an exemption applies to them, or they have been subsequently granted permission to travel to the UK.

Additionally, the Statement has specified that an applicant must provide a national passport that establishes their identity and nationality as a national included in Appendix ETA National List.

An ETA application will cost £10. Once granted an ETA, the holder can visit the UK multiple times and stay for up to 6 months at a time. The ETA is valid for 2 years or until the holder's relevant national passport expiries, whichever comes first. If you are denied an ETA, this does not forbid you from travelling to the UK. Instead, you must seek permission to enter or stay through a visa route. For most applicants, this will be the Standard Visitor visa route.

