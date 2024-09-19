My Grandparent Was Born In The UK – What Are My Visa Options?

The UK Ancestry Visa allows Commonwealth citizens with a UK-born grandparent to live and work in the UK. Gherson offers guidance on eligibility, application, extensions, and handling rejections.

If one of your grandparents was born in the UK and you are 17 or over, you may be able to apply for the UK Ancestry Visa.

What is the UK Ancestry Visa?

The UK Ancestry Visa is designed for Commonwealth citizens who have a grandparent born in the UK or the Islands and who want to live and work in the UK. With minimal restrictions, especially in relation to work, this visa is a fantastic option for those who satisfy the requirements.

Eligibility

To apply for a UK Ancestry Visa, you must satisfy nationality requirements, ancestry requirements, work requirements and financial requirements. Gherson can assist you in navigating these criteria and provide advice on how to meet them, making your visa application journey smooth and stress-free.

Practical considerations

The earliest you can apply is 3 months prior to travelling to the UK, and you should expect a decision on an application submitted outside of the UK within 3 weeks. However, you may be able to obtain a faster decision by purchasing a 'priority service' or a 'super priority service'. Whatever route you choose, Gherson can help you explore these options.

What can I do with a UK Ancestry visa?

With a UK Ancestry Visa you can work, study and bring your partner and children with you to the UK. Your job in the UK can be paid or voluntary, full-time or part-time, and you can be employed or self-employed. However, there are restrictions related to public funds and switching from other visas. By opting for a consultation with Gherson, you can ensure that you have clarity on what this visa affords you and its limitations.

In addition, if your visa is coming to an end and you wish to continue staying in the UK, Gherson can assist you with applying to extend this visa.

What if I am refused? There are many reasons why visa applications can get rejected. Gherson can help you carefully review your options and either challenge the Home Office's decision or take a different immigration route.

