Tier 1 (Investor) Application: Key Calendar Dates

As the UK government has officially closed the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route to new applicants, individuals with existing leave under this category must be aware of the important deadlines for visa extensions and Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) applications. Below is a summary of the key deadlines and what you need to know if you hold a Tier 1 Investor Visa.

1. Tier 1 (Investor) Visa Extension Deadline: 17 February 2026

If you currently hold a valid Tier 1 (Investor) visa, you can apply to extend your stay in this category until 17 February 2026. This deadline applies to individuals who have already been granted entry clearance or leave to remain as a Tier 1 Investor.

Key Points to Remember:

After 17 February 2026 , it will no longer be possible to apply for an extension of your Tier 1 (Investor) visa.

, it will no longer be possible to apply for an extension of your Tier 1 (Investor) visa. You may submit your extension application from outside the UK , as long as you meet the eligibility requirements.

, as long as you meet the eligibility requirements. Extensions must be in accordance with the existing Home Office requirements for the Tier 1 (Investor) category, which include maintaining a qualifying investment of at least £2 million.

2. Tier 1 (Investor) Visa Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) Deadline: 17 February 2028

If you already hold further leave to remain under the Tier 1 (Investor) category, you can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) until 17 February 2028. This deadline marks the final opportunity for existing Tier 1 (Investor) visa holders to obtain permanent settlement under this visa route.

Key Points to Remember:

After 17 February 2028 , it will not be possible to apply for ILR under the Tier 1 (Investor) category.

, it will not be possible to apply for ILR under the Tier 1 (Investor) category. ILR applications must be made from within the UK . It is essential to ensure that you are present in the UK at the time of application.

. It is essential to ensure that you are present in the UK at the time of application. Be mindful of the residency requirement, which limits time spent outside the UK to no more than 180 days in any 12-month period during your qualifying residency period.

Recommendation:

Carefully plan your residency timeline, ensuring that you meet the Home Office's requirements for ILR. Working with our immigration specialist will help avoid delays or rejections as the deadline approaches.

Conclusion

The Tier 1 (Investor) visa closure presents clear deadlines for those looking to extend their stay or apply for ILR. Ensuring your applications are timely and compliant is crucial. Missing these deadlines could affect your ability to remain in the UK under this visa route, so mark these dates in your calendar and seek professional advice to avoid any issues.

