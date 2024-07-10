UK Visa Application Fees 2024

If you're in the process of applying for a UK visa from outside the country, seeking an extension of your stay or aiming for indefinite leave to remain, it's important to note that a Home Office visa application fee is a mandatory part of the application process.

The specific amount of the visa application fee will vary based on factors such as the type of visa or immigration application you're pursuing, whether the application is made from within or outside the UK, and whether you opt for a Home Office premium service for application submission.

It's crucial for each applicant to pay the applicable fee for their visa or immigration application in full, following the prescribed application procedure. The UK visa application fee to be paid will be determined by the fee in effect on the date of your application.

In 2024, the United Kingdom's visa landscape is evolving, and with it, so are the costs involved. Whether you're planning a short-term visit, a long-term study programme, to join family or pursue employment in the UK, understanding the latest visa application fees is crucial for effective planning. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through the latest UK visa application fees in force in 2024, shedding light on the various categories and recent changes. Read to the end for links to some other posts from the Richmond Chambers immigration team that will help you prepare for your journey to the UK.

Recent Changes to UK Visa Application Fees

The cost of applying for most, but not all, UK visas increased on 4 October 2023. Further increases were introduced on 10 April 2024 and 1 July 2024. These increases applied to both applications for entry clearance submitted from outside the UK and applications for leave to remain submitted from within the UK. Settlement and citizenship applications were also impacted.

The application fee for the majority of UK visa applications increased by 15% in October 2023, with the cost of applying for a family visa (spouse, civil partner, fiance, proposed civil partner, unmarried partner), indefinite leave to remain and naturalisation as a British citizen increasing by 20% and the cost of applying for a student visa increasing by 35%:

The cost of applying for a settlement visa from overseas via the Priority Visa Service dropped by 13% from £573 to £500, but the cost of applying for a non-settlement visa from overseas via the Priority Visa Service increased by 100% from £250 to £500.

However, not all UK visa application fees increased.

For example, the cost of applying for a private medical treatment visa for a period of more than 6 months remained the same at £200, whilst the cost of applying for a 5 year Hong Kong BN(O) visa remained at £250.

Employers applying for a sponsor licence also avoided a fee increase, with the Home Office fee for both a worker sponsor licence application and a temporary worker sponsor licence application remaining at £536 for a small sponsor and £1,476 for a large sponsor.

That said, it was not all good news for employers, as the cost of allocating a certificate of sponsorship increased by between 19% and 20%.

UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2024

The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted in 2024 (updated 10 April 2024). The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:

The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee.

Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.

UK Work Visa Application Fees 2024

Sponsorship Application Fees 2024

Sponsorship Applications Application Category Application Fee Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – large sponsors £25,000 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – small sponsors £8,000 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors £8,000 The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor £200 Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications £500 Workersponsor licence(large sponsor) £1,476 Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor) £536 Student sponsor licence £536 Temporary Worker sponsor licence £536 Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence £536 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence £940 Endorsement fee for a Scale-up sponsor licence under the Endorsing Body Pathway (payable to the endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,500 Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £536 Sponsor action plan £1,476 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Intra-company Transfer (until 10 April 2022), Intra-company Transfer Graduate Trainee (until 10 April 2022), Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (from 11 April 2022) £239 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Temporary Work route – including Global Business Mobility- Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route £25 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – over 12 Months £239 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – for 12 months or less £25 Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student £25

Other UK Visa and Application Fees 2024

Other Visa and Applications Submitted Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Visit visa– short up to 6 months £115 Visit visa – long up to 2 years £432 Visit visa – long up to 5 years £771 Visit visa – long up to 10 years £963 Visiting academic– more than 6 months but no more than 12 months £200 Private medical treatment visa– more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200 Transit visa – (direct airside transit) £35 Transit visit visa (landside transit) £64 Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft £64 Electronic Visa Waiver £30 Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) £154 Certificate of Entitlement to Right of Abode (outside the UK) £550 Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas £154 Other visa £637 Hong Kong British National (Overseas)for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 Route to Settlement £1,846 Route to Settlement – other dependant relative £3,250 Route to Settlement – refugee dependant relative £404 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules. £2,885 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules. £2,885 Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) – service of consular officers £142 Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents – consular functions £141 Administrative review £80

Other Applications Submitted Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Visitor Extension – main applicant and dependants £1,000 Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention £1,258 Leave to remain – Other £1,048 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid £25 Indefinite leave to remain– main applicants and dependants £2,885 Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme) which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 Replacement Biometric Residence Permit which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – adult £280 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – child £141 Travel Document – Convention travel document – adult £82 Travel Document – Convention travel document – child £53 Administrative Review £80 Life in the UK test £50

UK Study Visa Application Fees 2024

Study Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Student– main applicant and dependants £490 Child Student £490 Short term student studying English languagefor more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200

Study Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Student– main applicant and dependants £490 Child Student £490

British Citizenship Application Fees 2024

Nationality Applications Application Category Application Fee Naturalisation £1,500 Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens £1,000 Nationality registration as a British citizen– adult £1,351 Nationality registration as a British citizen – child £1,214 The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony). £130 The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace. £5 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – adult £901 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – child £810 Renunciation of nationality £450 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK) £550 Nationality review £450 Status Letter (Nationality) £429 Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality) £429 Nationality correction to certificate £400 Nationality – supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration £400 Nationality reissued Certificate £400

Optional Premium Visa and Immigration Services 2024

Optional Premium Services Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Priority Visa service – Settlement £500 Priority Visa service – Non-Settlement £500 Super Priority Visa service £1,000 User Pays Visa Application service £76.50 The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 International Contact Centre – Email Service (per query) £2.74 International Contact Centre – Telephone Helpline (per minute) £0.69

Optional Premium Services Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Super Priority service £1,000 Expedited processing – Priority service £500 On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £72.27 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute) £0.80 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.88 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.10 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.97 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.23

Premium Services at the UK Border Application Category Application Fee Registered Traveller (Adult) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £50 Registered Traveller (Child) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £24 Registered Traveller – Registration of New Documents £20 Fast Track – Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4 £10 Fast Track – Other ports of entry £10

