Increase In Immigration Applications Fees – UK Visas, Settlement British Citizenship – 9 April 2025

Visa application fees, settlement application fees, British citizenship fees and Certificate of Sponsorship COS fees are all increasing from 9th April 2025. In early 2024 there was huge increase in NHS Surcharge fees. The trend to increase immigration fees is very likely to stay as the government aims to reduce net migration to the UK. Further below we copy Home Office notification dated 19 March 2025 of the immigration fee increase.

Home Office fee increase from 9th April 2025

1. Visas and applications made outside the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Visit visa – short up to 6 months £115 £127 £12 Visit visa – long up to 2 years 1 £432 £475 £43 Visit visa – long up to 5 years £771 £848 £77 Visit visa – long up to 10 years £963 £1059 £96 Visiting academic – more than 6 months but no more than 12 months £200 £220 £20 Private medical treatment visa – more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200 £220 £20 Transit visa (direct airside transit) £35 £39 £4 Transit visit visa (landside transit) £64 £70 £6 Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft £64 £70 £6 Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) £154 £154 £0 Certificate of Entitlement to Right of Abode (outside the UK) £550 £589 £39 Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas £154 £154 £0 Other visa £637 £682 £45 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 £193 £13 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 £268 £18 Route to Settlement £1,846 £1,938 £92 Route to Settlement – other dependant relative £3,250 £3,413 £163 Route to Settlement – refugee dependant relative £404 £424 £20 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of an HM Armed Forces service leaver or a member of HM Armed Forces under Appendix HM Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules £2,885 £3,029 £144 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as an HM Armed Forces service leaver or a member of HM Armed Forces under Appendix HM Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules £2,885 £3,029 £144 Call out / out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) – service of consular officers £142 £142 £0 Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents – consular functions £141 £141 £0 Administrative review £80 £80 £0 Electronic travel authorisation (ETA) £10 £16 £6 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a victim of domestic abuse and dependant children under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse to the Immigration Rules £2,885 £3,029 £144

2. Work – applications made outside the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Innovator Founder – main applicant and dependants £1,191 £1,274 £83 Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,000 £1,000 £0 Contact point meeting with endorsing body under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £500 £500 £0 Start-up – main applicant and dependants £435 £465 £30 Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent £524 £561 £37 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is required £192 £205 £13 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is not required £716 £766 £50 Global Talent – dependants only £716 £766 £50 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) – dependants only £716 £766 £50 Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) – dependants only £1,191 £1,274 £83 Tier 1 (Investor) – main applicant and dependants £1,884 £2,000 £116 Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 – main applicant and dependants £719 £769 £50 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 – main applicant and dependants £1,420 £1,519 £99 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 – main applicant and dependants £551 £590 £39 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 – main applicant and dependants £1,084 £1,160 £76 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £284 £304 £20 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £551 £590 £39 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £284 £304 £20 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £551 £590 £39 T2 Minister of Religion – main applicant and dependants £719 £769 £50 International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 12 months or less 2 – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 12 months 2 – main applicant and dependants £719 £769 £50 Temporary Work – Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange and Youth Mobility Scheme – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Representative of an overseas business – main applicant and dependants £719 £769 £50 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – up to 3 years – main applicant and dependants £719 £769 £50 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years – main applicant and dependants £1,420 £1,519 £99 Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Scale-up – main applicant and dependants £822 £880 £58 High Potential Individual – main applicant and dependants £822 £880 £58

3. Study – applications made outside the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Student – main applicant and dependants £490 £524 £34 Child Student £490 £524 £34 Short term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £200 £214 £14

4. Optional premium services outside the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Priority Visa service – Settlement £500 £500 £0 Priority Visa service – Non-Settlement £500 £500 £0 Super Priority Visa service £1,000 £1,000 £0 User Pays Visa Application service £76.50 £76.50 £0 The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 £150 £0 International Contact Centre – Email Service (per query) £2.74 £2.74 £0 International Contact Centre – Telephone Helpline (per minute) £0.69 £0.69 £0

5. Optional premium services in the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Super Priority service £1,000 £1,000 £0 Expedited processing – Priority service £500 £500 £0 On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650 £650 £0 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £72.27 £72.27 £0 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 £150 £0 Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute)4 £0.80 £0.80 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) 4 £0.88 £0.88 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) 4 £1.10 £1.10 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) 4 £0.97 £0.97 £0 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) 4 £1.23 £1.23 £0

6. Premium services at the border

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Registered Traveller (Adult) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £50 £50 £0 Registered Traveller (Child) – Yearly Subscription (per year) £24 £24 £0 Registered Traveller – Registration of New Documents £20 £20 £0 Fast Track – Heathrow £10 £10 £0 Fast Track – Other ports of entry £10 £10 £0

7. Work – applications made in the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Innovator Founder – main applicant and dependants £1,486 £1,590 £104 Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,000 £1,000 £0 Contact point meeting with endorsing body under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £500 £500 £0 Start-up – main applicant and dependants £584 £625 £41 Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent £524 £561 £37 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is required £192 £205 £13 Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is not required £716 £766 £50 Global Talent – dependants only £716 £766 £50 Graduate Route – main applicant and dependants £822 £880 £58 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) – dependants only £716 £766 £50 Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) – main applicant and dependants £1,486 £1,590 £104 Tier 1 (Investor) – main applicant and dependants £1,884 £2,000 £116 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 – main applicant and dependants £827 £885 £58 Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 – main applicant and dependants £1,636 £1,751 £115 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 – main applicant and dependants £551 £590 £39 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 – main applicant and dependants £1,084 £1,160 £76 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £284 £304 £20 Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £551 £590 £39 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List- Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £284 £304 £20 Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years 2 3 – main applicant and dependants £551 £590 £39 T2 Minister of Religion – main applicant and dependants £827 £885 £58 International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 12 months or less 2 – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 12 months 2 – main applicant and dependants £827 £885 £58 Temporary Worker – Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement Worker, Government Authorised Exchange Worker and Youth Mobility Scheme – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Representative of an overseas business – main applicant and dependants £827 £885 £58 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – up to 3 years – main applicant and dependants £827 £885 £58 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years – main applicant and dependants £1,636 £1,751 £115 Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker – main applicant and dependants £298 £319 £21 Scale-up – main applicant and dependants £822 £880 £58 High Potential Individual – main applicant and dependants £822 £880 £58

8. Study – applications made in the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Student – main applicant and dependants £490 £524 £34 Child student £490 £524 £34

9. Other applications made in the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Visitor Extension – main applicant and dependants £1,000 £1,100 £100 Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention £1,258 £1,321 £63 Leave to remain– Other £1,258 £1,321 £63 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £180 £193 £13 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £250 £268 £18 Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid £25 £28 £3 Indefinite leave to remain – main applicants and dependants £2,885 £3,029 £144 Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme) which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 £19 £0 Replacement Biometric Residence Permit which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 £19 £0 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – adult (effective from 10 April 2025) £280 £300 £20 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – child (effective from 10 April 2025) £141 £151 £10 Travel Document – Convention travel document – adult (effective from 10 April 2025) £82 £94.50 £12.50 Travel Document – Convention travel document – child (effective from 10 April 2025) £53 £61.50 £8.50 Administrative Review £80 £80 £0 Life in the UK test £50 £50 £0

10. Nationality

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Naturalisation (British citizenship) 5 £1,500 £1,605 £105 Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens £1,000 £1,070 £70 Nationality registration as a British citizen – adult 5 £1,351 £1,446 £95 Nationality registration as a British citizen – child 6 £1,214 £1,214 £0 The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony). £130 £130 £0 The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace. £5 £5 £0 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – adult £901 £964 £63 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – child £810 £810 £0 Renunciation of nationality £450 £482 £32 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK) £550 £589 £39 Nationality review £450 £482 £32 Status Letter (Nationality) £429 £459 £30 Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality) £429 £459 £30 Nationality correction to certificate £400 £428 £28 Nationality – supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration £400 £428 £28 Nationality reissued Certificate £400 £428 £28

11. Sponsorship

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – large sponsors £25,000 £25,000 £0 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – small sponsors £8,000 £8,000 £0 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors £8,000 £8,000 £0 The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor £200 £200 £0 Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications £500 £500 £0 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor ) £1,476 £1,579 £103 Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor) £536 £574 £38 Student sponsor licence £536 £574 £38 Temporary Worker sponsor licence £536 £574 £38 Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 £1,579 £103 Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 £1,579 £103 Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,476 £1,579 £103 Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence £536 £574 £38 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence £940 £1,005 £65 Endorsement fee for a Scale-up sponsor licence under Endorsing Body Pathway (payable to the endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,500 £1,500 £0 Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £536 £574 £38 Sponsor action plan £1,476 £1,579 £103 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) or approval under Sponsor a Worker 2: Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker £239 £525 £286 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) or approval under Sponsor a Worker 2 – Temporary Worker including Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route £25 £55 £30 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) or approval under Sponsor a Worker for International Sportsperson route – Over 12 months 2 £239 £525 £286 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) or approval under Sponsor a Worker for International Sportsperson route – Up to 12 months or less 2 £25 £55 £30 Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student £25 £55 £30

12. Assessment of an overseas qualification – (payable directly to the supplier) – applications made both outside the UK and in the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change For a recognised appropriate level of English language £140 £140 £0 For a recognised appropriate level of English language with a downloadable digital statement of the outcome £147.50 £147.50 £0 For a recognised standard of overseas qualification including, if requested, a recognised appropriate level of English language £210 £210 £0 For a recognised standard of overseas qualification including, if requested, a recognised appropriate level of English language, with a downloadable digital statement of the outcome £217.50 £217.50 £0

13. Optional premium services for assessment of an overseas qualification – (payable directly to the supplier) – applications made both outside the UK and in the UK

Fees category Current fee Fee from 9 April 2025 Fee change Priority service for a recognised appropriate level of English language £124 £124 £0 Super priority service for a recognised appropriate level of English language £174 £174 £0

