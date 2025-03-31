ARTICLE
31 March 2025

UK Visa Application Fees 2025: Important Changes And Updates

RC
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers

Contributor

Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers logo
Richmond Chambers is a multi-award winning partnership of specialist immigration barristers. Our barristers provide expert legal advice and representation, directly to individuals and businesses, in relation to all aspects of UK immigration law. We combine the expertise and quality of the Bar, with the service of a trusted law firm.
Explore Firm Details
If you are applying for a UK visa from overseas, seeking to extend your stay in the UK, or pursuing indefinite leave to remain, it is important to be aware that payment of a Home Office UK visa application fee is a mandatory requirement of the application process.
United Kingdom Immigration
Paul Richmond

If you are applying for a UK visa from overseas, seeking to extend your stay in the UK, or pursuing indefinite leave to remain, it is important to be aware that payment of a Home Office UK visa application fee is a mandatory requirement of the application process.

The precise amount payable will depend on several factors, including the type of visa or immigration route you are applying under, whether the application is submitted from within or outside the UK, and whether you choose to use any premium processing services offered by the Home Office.

Each applicant must ensure that the relevant visa or immigration application fee is paid in full in accordance with the prescribed procedures. The applicable fee will be determined by the rates in force on the date the application is submitted.

As the UK's immigration landscape continues to evolve in 2025, so too do the associated costs. Whether you are planning a short-term visit, enrolling in a long-term study programme, joining family members, or taking up employment in the UK, a clear understanding of the current visa fees is essential for informed planning.

In this comprehensive guide, we outline the latest UK visa application fees in effect from 9 April 2025, across a range of immigration categories. Be sure to read to the end for useful links to other resources from the Richmond Chambers immigration team to help you prepare for your move to the UK.

Changes to UK Visa Application Fees in 2025

The Home Office has announced that the cost of applying for most, but not all, UK visas will increase on 9 April 2025. These increases apply to both applications for entry clearance submitted from outside the UK and applications for leave to remain submitted from within the UK. Settlement and citizenship applications are also impacted, as are sponsor licensing and electronic travel authorisation fees.

Examples of UK visa application fee increases from 9 April 2025 include:

UK Visit Visa Fees:

Short-term Visit Visas (up to 6 months):

  • Fees will increase by 10.5% from £115 to £127.

Long-term Visit Visas:

  • Up to 2 years: fees will increase by 10% from £432 to £475.
  • Up to 5 years: fees will increase by 10% from £771 to £848.
  • Up to 10 years: fees will increase by 10% from £963 to £1,059.

UK Work Visa Fees:

Skilled Worker Visas:

  • Applications for up to three years will increase by 7% from £719 to £769.
  • Applications exceeding three years will rise by 7% from £1,420 to £1,519.

Health & Care Worker Visas:

  • For up to three years, fees will go up by 7% from £284 to £304.
  • For over three years, fees will increase by 7% from £551 to £590.

Innovator Founder Visas:

  • Fees will rise by 7% from £1,191 to £1,274.

High Potential Individual Visas:

  • Fees will increase by 7% from £822 to £880

UK Expansion Worker Visas:

  • Fees will rise by 7% from £298 to £319

Global Talent Visas:

  • Fees will go up by 7% from £716 to £766

Scale-up Visas:

  • Fees will increase by 7% from £822 to £880

Graduate Visas:

  • Fees will go up by 7% from £822 to £880

UK Partner & Family Visa Fees:

Spouse, Civil Partner and Unmarried Partner Visas:

  • Fees will increase by 5% from £1,846 to £1,939

Adult Dependent Relative Visas:

  • Fees will increase by 5% from £3,250 to £3,413

UK Study Visa Fees:

Student Visas;

  • Application fees will increase by 7% from £490 to £524.

Child Student Visas;

  • Application fees will increase by 7% from £490 to £524.

Short-term Study Visas(English language courses):

  • Fees will rise by 7% from £200 to £214.

UK Settlement and Nationality Fees:

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR):

  • Fees will increase by 5% from £2,885 to £3,029.

Naturalisation(British citizenship):

  • Application fees will rise by 7% from £1,500 to £1,605.

Sponsorship Fees:

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)for Skilled Workers and certain other categories:

  • Fees will see a significant increase of 120% from £239 to £525.

Sponsor Licence Fees:

  • Large sponsors: an increase of 7% from £1,476 to £1,579.
  • Small sponsors and charities: an increase of 7% from £536 to £574.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA):

  • The fee for an ETA will rise by 60% from £10 to £16.

Employers applying for a sponsor licence will not avoid the fee increases, with the Home Office fee for both a worker sponsor licence application and a temporary worker sponsor licence application increasing from £536 for a small sponsor and £1,476 for a large sponsor to £574 for a small sponsor and £1,579 for a large sponsor.

The cost of allocating a Certificate of Sponsorship will also increase substantially. Employers will need to pay £525 (up from £239, an increase of 120%) to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship to a Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Global Business Mobility –< a href="https://immigrationbarrister.co.uk/personal-immigration/global-business-mobility-visas/senior-or-specialist-worker-visa/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Senior or Specialist Worker or International Sportsperson (over 12 months).

Meanwhile, employers will need to pay £55 (up from £25, an increase of 120%) to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship to a Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier or Secondment Worker route, a Scale-up Worker or an International Sportsperson (up to 12 months).

However, not all UK visa application costs will increase on 9 April 2025.

The cost of applying for settlement or non-settlement visas outside the UK via Priority Visa Service will remain the same at £500. The cost of applying via the Super Priority Service from within the UK will also remain the same at £1,000.

The fee for securing an endorsement under the Innovator Founder route (payable to the endorsing body) will remain the same at £1,000 (ex VAT) and the Home Office fee for an application to register a child as a British citizen will remain unchanged at £1,214.

UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2025

The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted from 9 April 2025. The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:

The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee.

Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.

To discuss your UK visa application with one of our immigration barristers, contact our immigration lawyers on 0203 617 9173 or complete the enquiry form below.

UK Work Visa Application Fees 2025

Work Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Innovator Founder– main applicant and dependants £1,274
Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,000
Start-up– main applicant and dependants £465
Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent £561
Global Talent– main applicant – where Approval Letter is required £205
Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is not required £766
Global Talent – dependants only £766
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) – dependants only £766
Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) – dependants only £1,274
Tier 1 (Investor)– main applicant and dependants £2,000
Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £769
Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £1,519
Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less – main applicant and dependants £590
Skilled Worker, a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years – main applicant and dependants £1,160
Skilled Worker –Health and Care Visa– where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £304
Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £590
Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less – main applicant and dependants £304
Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years – main applicant and dependants £590
T2 Minister of Religion– main applicant and dependants £769
International Sportspersonwhere a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less – main applicant and dependants £319
International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months – main applicant and dependants £769
Temporary Work– Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange and Youth Mobility Scheme – main applicant and dependants £319
Representative of an overseas business– main applicant and dependants £769
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker– up to 3 years – main applicant and dependants £769
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years -main applicant and dependants £1,519
Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee– main applicant and dependants £319
Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier– main applicant and dependants £319
Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker– main applicant and dependants £319
Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker– main applicant and dependants £319
Scale-up– main applicant and dependants £880
High Potential Individual– main applicant and dependants £880
Work Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Innovator Founder– main applicant and dependants £1,590
Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,000
Start-up – main applicant and dependants £625
Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent £561
Global Talent– main applicant – where Approval Letter is required £205
Global Talent – main applicant – where Approval Letter is not required £776
Global Talent – dependants only £776
Graduate Route– main applicant and dependants £880
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) – dependants only £766
Tier 1 (Entrepreneur)– main applicant and dependants £1,590
Tier 1 (Investor)– main applicant and dependants £2,000
Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £885
Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £1,751
Skilled Worker, a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less – main applicant and dependants £590
Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years – main applicant and dependants £1,160
Skilled Worker –Health and Care Visa– where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less – main applicant and dependants £304
Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years – main applicant and dependants £590
Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List- Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for 3 years or less – main applicant and dependants £304
Skilled Worker – a job on the Immigration Salary List – Health and Care Visa – where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued or approval to sponsor under Sponsor a Worker has been given for over 3 years – main applicant and dependants £590
T2 Minister of Religion– main applicant and dependants £885
International Sportspersonwhere a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less – main applicant and dependants £319
International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months – main applicant and dependants £885
Temporary Worker– Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement Worker, Government Authorised Exchange Worker – main applicant and dependants £319
Representative of an overseas business– main applicant and dependants £885
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker– up to 3 years – main applicant and dependants £885
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years -main applicant and dependants £1,751
Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee– main applicant and dependants £319
Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier– main applicant and dependants £319
Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker– main applicant and dependants £319
Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker– main applicant and dependants £319
Scale-up– main applicant and dependants £880
High Potential Individual– main applicant and dependants £880

Sponsorship Application Fees 2025

Sponsorship Applications
Application Category Application Fee
Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – large sponsors £25,000
Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – small sponsors £8,000
Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors £8,000
The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor £200
Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications £500
Workersponsor licence(large sponsor) £1,579
Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor) £574
Student sponsor licence £574
Temporary Worker sponsor licence £574
Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,579
Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,579
Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,579
Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence £574
Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence £1,005
Endorsement fee for a Scale-up sponsor licence under the Endorsing Body Pathway (payable to the endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,500
Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £574
Sponsor action plan £1,579
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Intra-company Transfer (until 10 April 2022), Intra-company Transfer Graduate Trainee (until 10 April 2022), Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (from 11 April 2022) £525
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Temporary Work route – including Global Business Mobility- Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route £55
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – over 12 Months £525
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – for 12 months or less £55
Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student £55

Other UK Visa and Application Fees 2025

Other Visa and Applications Submitted Outside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Visit visa– short up to 6 months £127
Visit visa – long up to 2 years £475
Visit visa – long up to 5 years £848
Visit visa – long up to 10 years £1,059
Visiting academic– more than 6 months but no more than 12 months £220
Private medical treatment visa– more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £220
Transit visa – (direct airside transit) £39
Transit visit visa (landside transit) £70
Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft £70
Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) £154
Certificate of Entitlement to Right of Abode (outside the UK) £589
Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas £154
Other visa £682
Hong Kong British National (Overseas)for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £193
Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £268
Route to Settlement £1,938
Route to Settlement – other dependant relative £3,413
Route to Settlement – refugee dependant relative £424
Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules. £3,029
Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules. £3,029
Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) – service of consular officers £142
Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents – consular functions £141
Administrative review £80
Electronic travel authorisation (ETA) £16
Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a victim of domestic abuse and dependant children under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse to the Immigration Rules £3,029
Other Applications Submitted Inside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Visitor Extension – main applicant and dependants £1,100
Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention £1,321
Leave to remain – Other £1,321
Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £193
Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £268
Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid £28
Indefinite leave to remain– main applicants and dependants £3,029
Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme) which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19
Replacement Biometric Residence Permit which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19
Travel Document – Certificate of travel – adult £300
Travel Document – Certificate of travel – child £151
Travel Document – Convention travel document – adult £94.50
Travel Document – Convention travel document – child £61.50
Administrative Review £80
Life in the UK test £50


UK Study Visa Application Fees 2025

Study Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Student– main applicant and dependants £524
Child Student £524
Short term student studying English languagefor more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £214


Study Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Student– main applicant and dependants £524
Child Student £524


British Citizenship Application Fees 2025

Nationality Applications
Application Category Application Fee
Naturalisation £1,605
Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens £1,070
Nationality registration as a British citizen– adult £1,446
Nationality registration as a British citizen – child £1,214
The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony). £130
The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace. £5
Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – adult £964
Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – child £810
Renunciation of nationality £482
Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK) £589
Nationality review £482
Status Letter (Nationality) £459
Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality) £459
Nationality correction to certificate £428
Nationality – supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration £428
Nationality reissued Certificate £428


Optional Premium Visa and Immigration Services 2025

Optional Premium Services Outside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Priority Visa service – Settlement £500
Priority Visa service – Non-Settlement £500
Super Priority Visa service £1,000
User Pays Visa Application service £76.50
The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150
International Contact Centre – Email Service (per query) £2.74
International Contact Centre – Telephone Helpline (per minute) £0.69


Optional Premium Services Inside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Super Priority service £1,000
Expedited processing – Priority service £500
On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650
The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £72.27
The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150
Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute) £0.80
Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.88
Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.10
Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.97
Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.23


Optional Premium Services Inside the UK
Application Category Application Fee
Super Priority service £1,000
Expedited processing – Priority service £500
On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650
The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £72.27
The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150
Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute) £0.80
Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.88
Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.10
Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.97
Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.23


Related Posts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Richmond
Paul Richmond
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More