UK Visa Application Fees 2025: Important Changes And Updates

If you are applying for a UK visa from overseas, seeking to extend your stay in the UK, or pursuing indefinite leave to remain, it is important to be aware that payment of a Home Office UK visa application fee is a mandatory requirement of the application process.

The precise amount payable will depend on several factors, including the type of visa or immigration route you are applying under, whether the application is submitted from within or outside the UK, and whether you choose to use any premium processing services offered by the Home Office.

Each applicant must ensure that the relevant visa or immigration application fee is paid in full in accordance with the prescribed procedures. The applicable fee will be determined by the rates in force on the date the application is submitted.

As the UK's immigration landscape continues to evolve in 2025, so too do the associated costs. Whether you are planning a short-term visit, enrolling in a long-term study programme, joining family members, or taking up employment in the UK, a clear understanding of the current visa fees is essential for informed planning.

In this comprehensive guide, we outline the latest UK visa application fees in effect from 9 April 2025, across a range of immigration categories. Be sure to read to the end for useful links to other resources from the Richmond Chambers immigration team to help you prepare for your move to the UK.

Changes to UK Visa Application Fees in 2025

The Home Office has announced that the cost of applying for most, but not all, UK visas will increase on 9 April 2025. These increases apply to both applications for entry clearance submitted from outside the UK and applications for leave to remain submitted from within the UK. Settlement and citizenship applications are also impacted, as are sponsor licensing and electronic travel authorisation fees.

Examples of UK visa application fee increases from 9 April 2025 include:

UK Visit Visa Fees:

Short-term Visit Visas (up to 6 months):

Fees will increase by 10.5% from £115 to £127.

Long-term Visit Visas:

Up to 2 years: fees will increase by 10% from £432 to £475.

Up to 5 years: fees will increase by 10% from £771 to £848.

Up to 10 years: fees will increase by 10% from £963 to £1,059.

UK Work Visa Fees:

Applications for up to three years will increase by 7% from £719 to £769.

Applications exceeding three years will rise by 7% from £1,420 to £1,519.

For up to three years, fees will go up by 7% from £284 to £304.

For over three years, fees will increase by 7% from £551 to £590.

Fees will rise by 7% from £1,191 to £1,274.

Fees will increase by 7% from £822 to £880

Fees will rise by 7% from £298 to £319

Fees will go up by 7% from £716 to £766

Fees will increase by 7% from £822 to £880

Fees will go up by 7% from £822 to £880

UK Partner & Family Visa Fees:

Fees will increase by 5% from £1,846 to £1,939

Fees will increase by 5% from £3,250 to £3,413

UK Study Visa Fees:

Application fees will increase by 7% from £490 to £524.

Application fees will increase by 7% from £490 to £524.

Fees will rise by 7% from £200 to £214.

UK Settlement and Nationality Fees:

Fees will increase by 5% from £2,885 to £3,029.

Application fees will rise by 7% from £1,500 to £1,605.

Sponsorship Fees:

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)for Skilled Workers and certain other categories:

Fees will see a significant increase of 120% from £239 to £525.

Large sponsors: an increase of 7% from £1,476 to £1,579.

Small sponsors and charities: an increase of 7% from £536 to £574.

The fee for an ETA will rise by 60% from £10 to £16.

Employers applying for a sponsor licence will not avoid the fee increases, with the Home Office fee for both a worker sponsor licence application and a temporary worker sponsor licence application increasing from £536 for a small sponsor and £1,476 for a large sponsor to £574 for a small sponsor and £1,579 for a large sponsor.

The cost of allocating a Certificate of Sponsorship will also increase substantially. Employers will need to pay £525 (up from £239, an increase of 120%) to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship to a Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Global Business Mobility –< a href="https://immigrationbarrister.co.uk/personal-immigration/global-business-mobility-visas/senior-or-specialist-worker-visa/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Senior or Specialist Worker or International Sportsperson (over 12 months).

Meanwhile, employers will need to pay £55 (up from £25, an increase of 120%) to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship to a Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier or Secondment Worker route, a Scale-up Worker or an International Sportsperson (up to 12 months).

However, not all UK visa application costs will increase on 9 April 2025.

The cost of applying for settlement or non-settlement visas outside the UK via Priority Visa Service will remain the same at £500. The cost of applying via the Super Priority Service from within the UK will also remain the same at £1,000.

The fee for securing an endorsement under the Innovator Founder route (payable to the endorsing body) will remain the same at £1,000 (ex VAT) and the Home Office fee for an application to register a child as a British citizen will remain unchanged at £1,214.

UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2025

The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted from 9 April 2025. The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:

The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee.

Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.

To discuss your UK visa application with one of our immigration barristers, contact our immigration lawyers on 0203 617 9173 or complete the enquiry form below.

UK Work Visa Application Fees 2025

Sponsorship Application Fees 2025

Sponsorship Applications Application Category Application Fee Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – large sponsors £25,000 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor – small sponsors £8,000 Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors £8,000 The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor £200 Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications £500 Workersponsor licence(large sponsor) £1,579 Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor) £574 Student sponsor licence £574 Temporary Worker sponsor licence £574 Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,579 Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,579 Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor) £1,579 Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence £574 Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence £1,005 Endorsement fee for a Scale-up sponsor licence under the Endorsing Body Pathway (payable to the endorsing body) excluding VAT £1,500 Student sponsor basic compliance assessment £574 Sponsor action plan £1,579 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Intra-company Transfer (until 10 April 2022), Intra-company Transfer Graduate Trainee (until 10 April 2022), Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker (from 11 April 2022) £525 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Temporary Work route – including Global Business Mobility- Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route £55 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – over 12 Months £525 Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route – for 12 months or less £55 Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student £55

Other UK Visa and Application Fees 2025

Other Visa and Applications Submitted Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Visit visa– short up to 6 months £127 Visit visa – long up to 2 years £475 Visit visa – long up to 5 years £848 Visit visa – long up to 10 years £1,059 Visiting academic– more than 6 months but no more than 12 months £220 Private medical treatment visa– more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £220 Transit visa – (direct airside transit) £39 Transit visit visa (landside transit) £70 Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft £70 Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) £154 Certificate of Entitlement to Right of Abode (outside the UK) £589 Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas £154 Other visa £682 Hong Kong British National (Overseas)for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £193 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £268 Route to Settlement £1,938 Route to Settlement – other dependant relative £3,413 Route to Settlement – refugee dependant relative £424 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules. £3,029 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules. £3,029 Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) – service of consular officers £142 Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents – consular functions £141 Administrative review £80 Electronic travel authorisation (ETA) £16 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a victim of domestic abuse and dependant children under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse to the Immigration Rules £3,029

Other Applications Submitted Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Visitor Extension – main applicant and dependants £1,100 Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention £1,321 Leave to remain – Other £1,321 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months – main applicant and dependants £193 Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years – main applicant and dependants £268 Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid £28 Indefinite leave to remain– main applicants and dependants £3,029 Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme) which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 Replacement Biometric Residence Permit which has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed £19 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – adult £300 Travel Document – Certificate of travel – child £151 Travel Document – Convention travel document – adult £94.50 Travel Document – Convention travel document – child £61.50 Administrative Review £80 Life in the UK test £50

UK Study Visa Application Fees 2025

Study Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Student– main applicant and dependants £524 Child Student £524 Short term student studying English languagefor more than 6 months but not more than 11 months £214

Study Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Student– main applicant and dependants £524 Child Student £524

British Citizenship Application Fees 2025

Nationality Applications Application Category Application Fee Naturalisation £1,605 Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens £1,070 Nationality registration as a British citizen– adult £1,446 Nationality registration as a British citizen – child £1,214 The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony). £130 The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace. £5 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – adult £964 Nationality registration – British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons – child £810 Renunciation of nationality £482 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK) £589 Nationality review £482 Status Letter (Nationality) £459 Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality) £459 Nationality correction to certificate £428 Nationality – supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration £428 Nationality reissued Certificate £428

Optional Premium Visa and Immigration Services 2025

Optional Premium Services Outside the UK Application Category Application Fee Priority Visa service – Settlement £500 Priority Visa service – Non-Settlement £500 Super Priority Visa service £1,000 User Pays Visa Application service £76.50 The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 International Contact Centre – Email Service (per query) £2.74 International Contact Centre – Telephone Helpline (per minute) £0.69

Optional Premium Services Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Super Priority service £1,000 Expedited processing – Priority service £500 On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £72.27 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute) £0.80 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.88 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.10 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.97 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.23

Optional Premium Services Inside the UK Application Category Application Fee Super Priority service £1,000 Expedited processing – Priority service £500 On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service) £650 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom £72.27 The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer) £150 Premium status checks and advice – Administrative Officer (per minute) £0.80 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.88 Premium status checks, advice or training – Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.10 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute) £0.97 Premium status checks, advice or training – Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute) £1.23

Related Posts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.