Enforcement And Reform: What To Expect From UK Immigration In 2026

The government's focus on compliance during 2025 is set to continue in 2026 and the release of updated statistics on the number of business raids and illegal working arrests being carried out reinforces the importance for businesses to take steps to ensure compliance. We will also see the introduction of several significant changes to the UK immigration system during 2026. We take a look at what to expect in UK business immigration in 2026.

Crackdown on compliance

Following our August 2025 article on Illegal Working Crackdown in the UK: Compliance Essentials for Employers, the Government has released updated figures demonstrating its increasing focus on compliance. In a press release on 12 January, the Home Office confirmed that the number of illegal working arrests and raids are at their highest in UK history. Between July 2024 and December 2025, the number of raids increased by 77%, accompanied by an 83% increase in arrests.

While illegal working is an issue for all sectors, new data shows that the construction industry has experienced a particularly sharp increase in enforcement activity. The construction industry has long been recognised as high risk for illegal working due to its reliance on subcontracting, complex supply chains and short-term labour. A recent report from Construction News revealed that, between January and September 2025, there were 206 immigration enforcement visits to construction premises, resulting in 477 arrests (compared to 167 arrests arising from 119 raids throughout the whole of 2024). On top of this, 74 civil penalties were issued to construction companies up to the end of October 2025, totalling £4.9 million.

The Government's focus on compliance is expected to continue into 2026, and businesses in all sectors are encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure compliance. Practical guidance on how to do this was included in our August 2025 article – linked above.

What else can we expect in 2026?

Alongside the increased focus on compliance, 2026 will see the introduction of several significant changes to the UK immigration system. Below is a summary of the key changes over the next 12 months:

English Language : on 8 January 2026 , the English language requirement for new applicants in the Skilled Worker, Scale-up, and High Potential Individual routes increased from B1 standard (equivalent to GCSE level) to B2 standard (equivalent to A Level) on the CEFR scale. Further changes are expected in this area – including the introduction of an English language requirement for adult dependents of workers and students and an increase to level B2 for the majority of settlement applications.

: on , the English language requirement for new applicants in the Skilled Worker, Scale-up, and High Potential Individual routes increased from B1 standard (equivalent to GCSE level) to B2 standard (equivalent to A Level) on the CEFR scale. Further changes are expected in this area – including the introduction of an English language requirement for adult dependents of workers and students and an increase to level B2 for the majority of settlement applications. Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) : from 25 February 2026 , visitors from 85 nationalities – including the United States, Canada and France - will need to obtain an ETA before travelling to the UK.

: from , visitors from 85 nationalities – including the United States, Canada and France - will need to obtain an ETA before travelling to the UK. Settlement : the government is currently consulting on its proposal to increase the baseline settlement period under the points based system from five to ten years, alongside a new "earned settlement" model, which would allow the qualifying period for settlement to be adjusted in certain cases. The consultation opened on 20 November 2025 and is due to close on 12 February 2026 . Further information about the consultation can be found here: UK Business Immigration: A radical shake-up of Indefinite Leave to Remain. It is expected that the Government will begin implementing the earned settlement model from April 2026 (subject to the outcome of the consultation).

: the government is currently consulting on its proposal to increase the baseline settlement period under the points based system from five to ten years, alongside a new "earned settlement" model, which would allow the qualifying period for settlement to be adjusted in certain cases. The consultation opened on 20 November 2025 and is due to close on . Further information about the consultation can be found here: UK Business Immigration: A radical shake-up of Indefinite Leave to Remain. It is expected that the Government will begin implementing the earned settlement model from (subject to the outcome of the consultation). The Temporary Shortage List (TSL) is scheduled to expire on 31 December 2026 , unless extended. The Migration Advisory Committee's (MAC) is currently undertaking a review of the TSL, with a view to publishing its findings in July 2026 .

is scheduled to expire on , unless extended. The Migration Advisory Committee's (MAC) is currently undertaking a review of the TSL, with a view to publishing its findings in . Right to Work : on 2 December 2025, the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 received Royal Assent. The Act expands the scope of the Right to Work Check scheme to those engaged under workers' contracts, individual sub-contractors and online matching services. The expanded regime is expected to come into force in 2026 .

: on 2 December 2025, the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 received Royal Assent. The Act expands the scope of the Right to Work Check scheme to those engaged under workers' contracts, individual sub-contractors and online matching services. The expanded regime is expected to come into force in . Graduate Visas: Changes to the Graduate visa will take effect in January 2027, reducing its duration from 24 months to 18 months for most degree holders. PhD graduates will continue to receive three years of leave.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.