Key Factors In Determining Work Dates On A CoS In The SW Route

Choosing the correct work dates on a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for a Skilled Worker visa is more than just selecting start and end dates. These dates impact visa validity, Home Office fees, and compliance with sponsorship duties.

In this blog, we'll cover key factors to consider, common pitfalls to avoid, and tips to help you get it right the first time.

When Are the Work Dates Required?

For a defined certificate of sponsorship (CoS), you complete the relevant work dates section when you request it. For an undefined CoS you need to complete the section only when you assign the CoS to the migrant.

You will need to choose both work start and end dates when you input this information onto the CoS. The duration between these dates is significant as it both determines the Home Office costs and the length of the migrant's visa.

Start Date

The relevant Home Office guidance states that the start date on the CoS must be 'the date you expect the worker to start working for you'. This date can be difficult to estimate accurately, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the sponsorship processing times.

When you choose the start date, you must also choose a date which is within a 3 month period of the visa application to avoid the visa application later being invalidated.

End date

The duration between the work start and end dates is significant as it dictates both the length of the visa granted and the Home Office fees. See the cost comparison below which highlights a difference of over £3,000 between a 4-year and a 2-year visa for a small sponsor.

4 Year Visa Costs

CoS assignment costs:

Immigration Skills Charge: £364 x 4: £1456

CoS assignment fee: £239

Subtotal: £1695

Visa cost:

Home Office application fee: £1420

Immigration Health Surcharge: £1035 x 4: £4140

Subtotal: £5560

Total fees: £7255

2 Year Visa Costs

CoS costs:

Immigration Skills Charge (ISC): £364 x 2: £728

CoS Assignment fee: £239

Subtotal: £967

Visa Cost:

Application fee: £719

Immigration Health Surcharge: £1035 x 2: £2070

Subtotal: £2789

Total Fees: £3756

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.