Key Factors In Determining Work Dates On A CoS In The SW Route

Choosing the correct work dates on a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for a Skilled Worker visa is more than just selecting start and end dates. These dates impact visa validity, Home Office fees, and compliance with sponsorship duties.
In this blog, we'll cover key factors to consider, common pitfalls to avoid, and tips to help you get it right the first time.
When Are the Work Dates Required?
For a defined certificate of sponsorship (CoS), you complete the relevant work dates section when you request it. For an undefined CoS you need to complete the section only when you assign the CoS to the migrant.
You will need to choose both work start and end dates when you input this information onto the CoS. The duration between these dates is significant as it both determines the Home Office costs and the length of the migrant's visa.
Start Date
The relevant Home Office guidance states that the start date on the CoS must be 'the date you expect the worker to start working for you'. This date can be difficult to estimate accurately, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the sponsorship processing times.
When you choose the start date, you must also choose a date which is within a 3 month period of the visa application to avoid the visa application later being invalidated.
End date
The duration between the work start and end dates is significant as it dictates both the length of the visa granted and the Home Office fees. See the cost comparison below which highlights a difference of over £3,000 between a 4-year and a 2-year visa for a small sponsor.
4 Year Visa Costs
CoS assignment costs:
- Immigration Skills Charge: £364 x 4: £1456
- CoS assignment fee: £239
- Subtotal: £1695
Visa cost:
- Home Office application fee: £1420
- Immigration Health Surcharge: £1035 x 4: £4140
- Subtotal: £5560
Total fees: £7255
2 Year Visa Costs
CoS costs:
- Immigration Skills Charge (ISC): £364 x 2: £728
- CoS Assignment fee: £239
- Subtotal: £967
Visa Cost:
- Application fee: £719
- Immigration Health Surcharge: £1035 x 2: £2070
- Subtotal: £2789
Total Fees: £3756
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.