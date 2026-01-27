EVisas And UKVI Accounts: Essential Compliance Updates

The Home Office has issued new rules for eVisa holders: keep your UKVI account updated or risk travel issues, fines, or visa cancellation.

Details like your photo, passport, and contact info must be current. Staying compliant is now essential for smooth travel and immigration status in the UK.

New Home Office Guidance on eVisa Compliance

The Home Office has recently released updated guidance outlining potential sanctions for individuals who fail to keep their UKVI accounts up-to-date or who otherwise breach biometric regulations. Non-compliance could significantly impact your ability to travel, including being refused boarding for flights due to discrepancies in your immigration record.

To avoid disruption, eVisa holders should regularly log in to their UKVI accounts—especially before any travel—to confirm that all personal details remain accurate and current.

Key Information to Keep Updated

It is the responsibility of the eVisa holder to ensure their account reflects any relevant changes. Examples of critical information that must be kept up-to-date include:

Photograph, particularly if your appearance has significantly changed (e.g. due to surgery or shaving facial hair).

Photograph updates are also required: Every 10 years (or every 5 years if under 16), Unless you are aged 70 or over.

Passport details

Home address

Contact information

Full name

Nationality

Additionally, individuals must create a UKVI account to access their eVisa within 18 months of their BRP expiring—for most people, this will be by 30 June 2026.

Understanding the Sanctions

Failure to comply with UKVI account requirements can result in serious consequences, including:

Inability to generate a "share code", which is used to prove your immigration status for work, renting property, or travelling.

Refusal to issue or renew an eVisa.

Imposition of a civil penalty, typically ranging from £125 to £1,000.

In severe cases, cancellation of your immigration permission—especially where criminality is involved.

Exemptions and Special Circumstances

Some individuals may be exempt from certain updates:

Those aged 70 or over are not required to update their facial photograph.

Temporary exemptions may apply in circumstances such as emergency medical treatment, where an individual is unable to comply with update requirements.

If you are unsure about your eVisa status or need support updating your UKVI account, WestBridge Business Immigration is here to help. Our team can guide you through the process to ensure you remain compliant and avoid unnecessary risks.