BBC Radio London - Probate Delays Continue To Cause Anguish

Jurit is a virtual law firm that provides flexible, client-focused legal services, reimagining traditional legal practices. Its consultancy model offers clients access to senior legal professionals on demand, combining technical excellence with cost efficiency. Jurit's global team, with experience across top law firms and in-house counsel roles, delivers commercial legal services that are agile, responsive, and tailored to clients' needs. The firm's virtual structure reduces operational costs, allowing it to offer high-quality services at competitive prices.
Jurit’s core values emphasize fairness, transparency, and a commitment to excellence. The firm focuses on building strong, long-term client relationships by understanding business objectives and providing insightful, practical legal solutions. Jurit's approach ensures that clients receive commercially astute, solution-driven support from a collaborative and accessible team, delivering value in both local and international contexts.
Jo Summers of Jurit LLP discussed on Radio London how probate delays, which freeze access to assets, are causing financial and emotional strain, particularly due to the requirement to pay inheritance tax before probate is granted...
Speaking on Radio London recently, Jo explained that since
inheritance tax (IHT) is often required to be paid ahead of probate
being granted, it is causing significant financial and emotional
anguish for people.