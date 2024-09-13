ARTICLE
13 September 2024

BBC Radio London - Probate Delays Continue To Cause Anguish

Jo Summers of Jurit LLP discussed on Radio London how probate delays, which freeze access to assets, are causing financial and emotional strain, particularly due to the requirement to pay inheritance tax before probate is granted...
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
When someone dies and they have assets in their sole name and not a joint name, those assets are frozen and you can't do anything with them until probate is granted.

Probate is the court process necessary to grant access to those assets, enabling beneficiaries cited in the will to receive what has been bequeathed.

However, delays in the granting of probate are causing significant problems, as Jo Summers, Partner in our Private Wealth & Tax team explains on behalf of STEP – Advising Families Across Generations.

Speaking on Radio London recently, Jo explained that since inheritance tax (IHT) is often required to be paid ahead of probate being granted, it is causing significant financial and emotional anguish for people.

More needs to be done to address the issue, as Jo explains during the interview with BBC Radio London (skip to 1hr 16 mins).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

