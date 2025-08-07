Love Island Winners … Can We Pull You For A Chat About Cohabitation Agreements?

As the sun sets on another season of Love Island, and the winning couple, Toni and Cach, head out into the real world, fans are left wondering: how long will they last? Will they move in together? And, less romantically but definitely on the minds of family lawyers, will they protect themselves legally?

Whilst the villa brings its own disputes surrounding dating and relationships, the outside world hosts a whole new set of challenges. As the couples have already been living together for up to eight weeks in the villa, they may now decide to move in together back in the UK. This raises the question – to get a cohabitation agreement or not to get a cohabitation agreement?

So, what is a cohabitation agreement?

A cohabitation agreement is a legal document between unmarried partners who live together setting out what would happen upon relationship breakdown in relation to the property, finances, and other responsibilities. In many ways it is akin to a prenup for couples who are not yet married.

Not every Love Island couple will make it to the next summer of love, some relationships fizzle out faster than a recoupling ceremony. So, for the couples on the show, who often leave to face brand deals, joint ventures, and shared homes, this agreement can be very beneficial. It's not only about protecting assets of the parties; it's also about setting expectations and avoiding potentially messy disputes later. From assets owned pre Love Island, to the prize money and influencer income they are about to receive, there may be a lot of assets to consider.

What can be included in the agreement?

A cohabitation agreement can encompass many areas including:

Ownership of property and assets

Sharing bills and other contributions

Responsibilities for debts of the parties

The situation if one partner moves out of the property

Arrangements for much loved pets

Plans for future investments and purchases

And much more, a cohabitation agreement is tailored to each couple's individual situation.

There is no such thing as common law marriage

In England and Wales, cohabiting couples do not have the same legal rights as couples who are married. There is no such thing as a "common law marriage," which is a common misconception. That is why legal protection for cohabiting couples is so important.

From the villa to real life, how can we help?

Solicitors can draft cohabitation agreements reflecting the wishes of each party to ensure fairness. It is not about planning for a breakup; it's about being prepared, informed, and understanding your options in the unfortunate circumstances of a relationship breakdown.

Cohabitation agreements are not just for celebrities, they can be useful for anyone. So, whether you met in a luxury villa in Mallorca or on an online dating app, if you are considering moving in with your partner (or you are already cohabiting), please do get in touch and one of our experienced family solicitors will be happy to help and discuss your options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.