19 November 2025

Family Asset Protection: Divorce, Finance And The Media

Collas Crill has contributed to The Global Legal Post's second edition of the Law Over Borders Comparative Guide to Family Asset Protection.
The publiction is written by leading family law and contentious trusts specialists from around the world. It provides a highly practical and up-to-date cross-jurisdictional comparison focusing on family asset protection issues in a divorce context on the topics of trusts, pre and postnuptial agreements, financial disclosure, financial orders and enforcement.

The guide also explores the extent to which the media can report on family law cases as well as obtain access to private financial documentation and information disclosed in family proceedings.

James Sheedy has co-edited the publication alongside Marcus Dearle of Miles Preston, and has provided the expert analysis for the Jersey chapter. Andrew Peedom has written the Cayman chapter, with Cerisse Fisher and David O'Hanlon providing the Guernsey chapter.

Read the Jersey chapter here.

Read the Cayman Islands chapter here.

Read the Guernsey chapter here,

Authors
Photo of James Sheedy
James Sheedy
Photo of Andrew Peedom
Andrew Peedom
Photo of Cerisse Fisher
Cerisse Fisher
Photo of David O'Hanlon
David O'Hanlon
