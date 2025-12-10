When Can Social Care Legally Remove Your Children? (4 December 2025) (Video)

Sarah Peart and Sophie Jensen from our Leeds childcare team have released an important new video explaining the legal circumstances around child removal by social services.

What the Video Covers

In this informative session, Sarah (Director and Solicitor) and Sophie (Solicitor) break down the essential information parents need to know about when and how social care can remove children from their care.

Key topics include:

The court orders required for child removal

Emergency protection orders and interim care orders

Police powers in emergency situations

Your right to free legal representation

Section 20 voluntary agreements and why you should seek advice before signing

The care proceedings process and final outcomes

Why This Matters

Many parents are unsure about their rights when dealing with social services. Sarah and Sophie explain that in most cases, social care cannot remove children without a court order, and parents have the right to attend hearings and be represented.

The video provides crucial guidance on when to seek urgent legal advice and helps parents understand the different types of orders that may be applied for, from emergency protection orders (up to 8 days) to final care orders that determine long-term arrangements.

Watch Now

Understanding your rights is essential when dealing with child protection matters. We encourage anyone involved with social services or concerned about their situation to watch this video and contact our team for confidential legal advice.