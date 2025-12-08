People Focus: Family & Child Care – Emily Sherwood

Meet Emily Sherwood, our Associate Solicitor in the Child Care and Family Law department, based at our Nottingham office. We find out what inspired Emily to pursue this particular area of law and what hobbies she enjoys outside of the office.

What inspired you to get into law, Emily?

Emily: I knew that I wanted to work in law from a young age, but it wasn't until I fully understood the different options that I narrowed down to an area involving individuals and personal matters, rather than corporate or contractual law.

And why choose Child Care law in particular?

Emily: I researched family law and became particularly interested in children law. The case of Baby P shocked the world, and it made me want to understand the justice system, social services and what could be done in the future to prevent it from happening again. I knew that I wanted to specialise in all areas concerning children.

What was your journey like to become a solicitor?

Emily: I started out as a paralegal in Family law straight out of Derby University after completing my Law Degree. I did my LPC and Masters part-time alongside working full time. During Covid I had my daughter and then returned to work full-time. I realised then I wanted to pursue my career and applied for training contracts. I was offered one with Rothera Bray and then 18 months later I qualified.

How did you balance working full time and being a single parent?

Emily: I have spent numerous evenings working late once my daughter was in bed to make sure that I could properly commit to being a mum when at home but also an established professional. I have incredible support from my parents, who are amazing and I wouldn't be able to do my job if they weren't there to have my daughter at times when I really needed to show up for work. I'm also lucky to be employed by a company who don't look negatively on women who are parents and actively support them to be the best at both roles in their lives. My direct supervisor is sympathetic and understanding when I really needed to be present for my daughter and knows that when I am in the workplace I am entirely committed to my job and my clients.

It really does take a village!

What inspires you most about Family and Child law?

Emily: I like to think that we can give something back to people who are probably feeling like they are at rock bottom. No matter their background or place in society, we are there for them, and we treat them as humans who are often going through a really difficult time and need someone to advise, guide and even just be there to support them.

It's a job that often includes being a counsellor as well as a legal advisor. It can be a challenge, and no two days are the same, which means that I am always learning and developing my skills, which is something I really enjoy.

Do any of the cases you deal with have an effect on you, especially having a child of your own?

Emily: Yes, there are some cases which hit harder than others, they make you feel entirely grateful for what you do have and sympathise harder for the clients in those situations. I like to think it makes me more understanding and personable to clients because I can sometimes relate to their emotions and feelings. It makes me want to do my absolute best for them as their solicitor and give them all the resources I know of to try and help their situation. I cannot make the changes for them, but I can point them in the right direction and be supportive.

You do learn throughout your career to split your professional and personal life where possible and although it doesn't happen every time, it is important to differentiate between the two so that we have the space to reflect also and not take things home with us.

Is there a standout moment in your career to date?

Emily: Qualifying as a solicitor!

That moment and feeling that I had achieved what I never thought I could and doing it whilst being a single parent was something that I will never forget.

Are there any other things that you do outside of your usual day job?

Emily: I go to Reformer Pilates, I love to read, and all my other time is spent being a mum to my 5 year old daughter. I also volunteer at the West Bridgford Legal Advice Clinic.

How often do you volunteer at the Legal Advice Clinic? And what inspired you to do this?

Emily: Once you agree to be a volunteer, then we have a rota within the firm which allocates you a date. I have attended six times over the last 24 months.

Whilst at university, I was one of the individuals who helped set up the Student Advice Clinic, and it was such an important moment in my education to finally be able to give something back. This stuck with me during my career, and I was really pleased when I had the option to attend clinics with supervisors during my training contract and then continue once I'd qualified.

I think it is incredibly crucial to have clinics like this throughout our community that offer people somewhere to talk and potentially help them with what they need to do next. Legal advice isn't always readily accessible, and this is a mechanism to provide help and advice for individuals who may not have access to those means.

Have you read anything recently that really stayed with you? And when it comes to reading, do you lean more toward fiction, non-fiction, or a mix of both?

Emily: Whilst in college, one of my A-Levels was English Literature and from there I found a true passion for reading and escaping into a book. I find that I can pick up most fiction or non-fiction books and read them and become immersed. Depending on the time of year, I tend to go through phases of genres and at the moment I love reading fiction novels, as I find they are a great way to just relax at the end of a long day. I often get really invested in an author and I will read all their books before moving onto another.

At the moment, I am really into Freida McFadden and Margaret Attwood.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Emily: Life doesn't always go smoothly and that's okay. You will always get there in some way, even if it feels hard or takes much longer than you thought and in the end it will all be worth it.

Is there anything else you would like people to know about the Family and Child Care team at Rothera Bray?

Emily: Just that we are here to support you regardless of the circumstances you may be in, even if it feels like it won't improve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.