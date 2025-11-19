Good Divorce Week 2025: How Mediation Helps (10 November 2025)

Good Divorce Week 2025 returns this year with an important reminder that family breakdown does not have to mean conflict. Led by Resolution, the national family justice organisation, this annual campaign champions a more constructive, compassionate approach to separation: one that prioritises dignity, respect, and the wellbeing of children above adversarial conflict.

Separation is never easy. It brings emotional upheaval, uncertainty, and difficult decisions. Yet it can also be an opportunity for families to move forward positively, rebuilding their lives with clarity and mutual understanding rather than courtroom confrontation.

At the heart of Good Divorce Week 2025 is a solutions-focused alternative that more families are turning to: mediation. As Director of Family Mediation at Duncan Lewis Solicitors and a Resolution-trained (all-issues) mediator, I've seen first-hand how mediation transforms outcomes. It's about shifting the conversation from "winning" and "losing" to "working together" — and that shift changes everything for families.

Why Resolution's Code Matters

Resolution's Code of Practice underpins everything Duncan Lewis stands for. This framework, signed by all Resolution members, promotes a constructive approach to family issues, putting the needs of the whole family (especially children) at the centre of every decision.

The Code champions respect, empathy, and integrity. It asks practitioners to reduce conflict, avoid inflammatory language, and support clients through the emotional and financial consequences of their choices. It's about listening without judgment, prioritising children's best interests, and guiding families toward sustainable solutions.

At Duncan Lewis, this isn't just policy, it's how we work every day. My team of mediators and family solicitors create safe spaces where separating couples can communicate openly and reach agreements that respect everyone's needs. By following the Resolution Code, we ensure that every family we work with is treated with compassion, not combativeness.

Mediation in Practice

So, what does mediation actually involve? At its core, mediation is a means of non-court dispute resolution process, presenting the opportunity for a series ofindependent , confidential discussions facilitated by an impartial trained mediator. Unlike court proceedings, mediation isn't about proving who's right or wrong. It's about finding practical solutions that work for everyone, particularly children.

The benefits are significant: reduced conflict, lower costs, faster resolution, and considerably less emotional stress for the entire family. Rather than months of legal back-and-forth, couples often reach a level of agreement, tailor-made to their family and unique circumstances,in just a few sessions.

We often see couples come in barely able to speak, and leave having reached a point where there is a set of proposals and plan that puts their children first. That's the real power of mediation.

Taking the First Step Towards Resolution

If you're facing separation, consider mediation before heading to court. A "good divorce" isn't about perfection. It's about approaching an incredibly difficult time with mutual respect, understanding, and a commitment to sustainable outcomes that prioritise your family's future.

Our team remains firmly committed to Resolution's Code of Practice, offering accessible mediation services nationwide to help families navigate separation constructively. Whether you're dealing with childcare arrangements, financial settlements, or both, mediation provides a path forward that preserves dignity and reduces lasting harm.

Separation is never easy, but it can be handled with care, and that makes all the difference.

