Helping Families In Times Of Need

Over a decade on from the legal aid cuts in 2013, and with the country facing mounting costs of living, English and Welsh courts have seen a drastic rise in family cases involving litigants in person.

The difficulty for those trying to comprehend the world of family law unrepresented by lawyers cannot be overstated, a difficulty that is only exacerbated by an underfunded and oversubscribed justice system.

In cases involving domestic abuse or violence, individuals can be eligible for free legal advice in certain circumstances and, according to the government's Legal Aid statistics for England and Wales for January to March 2025, applications for civil representation supported by evidence of domestic violence or child abuse increased by 26% compared to 2024.

Whether you're eligible for legal aid or not, many people understandably don't know where to start after a relationship has broken down, and financial and children issues need to be resolved.

What are we doing to help?

Helping those in need find their footing, whether it be guiding them on what to say to their former partner or helping them to complete the necessary Court form to progress an application, is crucial to ensure a fair and just legal system.

Our family team partners with various Citizens Advice Bureaus (CAB) and legal advice centres to provide pro bono legal assistance, outside of the work we do for private clients at the firm.

Both partners and associates in the team volunteer on a rotational basis and provide one-to-two hourly advice sessions to those in need. The CAB sessions tend to take place over the phone, with background information provided to the volunteering associate or partner the night before or morning of the meeting; legal advice centre sessions tend to take place in person, usually in the evening, with our team assisting with short 45-minute sessions for walk-ins.

Individuals and families come to us with wide ranging situations – some are right at the beginning of the process of disentangling their finances, while others are on their way to finalising an agreement. Many have concerns about seeing and spending time with their children, particularly in situations where they are no longer, or have never been, in a relationship with their child's other parent. Sadly, lots of the people we speak to need guidance on how to deal with family issues in the context of domestic abuse.

What do you need to know to take the next steps?

It is important that you know about all the options available to you, and the CAB or legal advice centre is a good first port of call. You may be entitled to legal aid, you may be able to obtain other pro bono support, or you may be lucky enough to afford to pay for a lawyer to assist you. A CAB or legal advice centre volunteer can explain what you can expect from the process and what you are entitled to.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.