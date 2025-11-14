ARTICLE
14 November 2025

Good Divorce Week – Divorce Doesn't Always Mean Going To Court (11 November 2025)

Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors

Contributor

Many separating couples assume that resolving financial or child-related issues must involve a lengthy, costly court battle. In reality, this is rarely the case.
Tayyaba Ahmad
The courts only step in when couples cannot reach an agreement — or where there are serious safeguarding concerns. For most families, it's possible to reach a fair and respectful resolution through open communication, legal guidance, and alternative approaches such as mediation, arbitration, or solicitor-led negotiation.

Once an agreement is reached, a solicitor can draft a consent order, which is then approved by the court without either party needing to attend a hearing. This approach not only saves time and costs but also helps preserve relationships and emotional wellbeing — especially where children are involved.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our Private Family and High Net Worth Divorce Team are proud members of Resolution, following its Code of Practice that promotes a constructive, solution-focused approach to family law. We share Resolution's commitment to demonstrating that separation can be handled with dignity, respect, and understanding.

What makes a “good divorce”?

  • Putting the wellbeing of children first
  • Keeping conflict to a minimum
  • Ensuring both parties feel heard and respected
  • Focusing on long-term stability, not short-term wins
  • Preserving co-parenting relationships wherever possible

Our tips for a constructive divorce

  • Communicate calmly and respectfully — even when it's difficult
  • Seek specialist advice early to understand your options
  • Be open to compromise and realistic about outcomes
  • Consider mediation or other non-court solutions
  • Keep children's needs at the centre of every decision

Our experienced High Net Worth Divorce Lawyers are skilled in handling complex financial matters involving property, international assets, business interests, and trusts — always with a focus on achieving fair outcomes while maintaining discretion and professionalism.

This Good Divorce Week, we join Resolution in encouraging couples to explore the many ways family law can be approached with compassion and collaboration — without conflict defining the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

