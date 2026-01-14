Understanding PLO Meetings: A Guide For Families 2026 (12 January 2026) (Video)

Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors are most popular:

Receiving a letter about a Public Law Outline (PLO) meeting can be worrying and confusing. We've created a short video to help families understand what to expect and how to navigate this process.

What is a PLO meeting?

A PLO meeting occurs when social care has significant concerns about the care children are receiving. It's part of a formal process that typically lasts around 12 weeks, during which families have the opportunity to work with social care to address their concerns.

What should you do if you receive a PLO letter?

The most important steps are:

Don't ignore it – Acting quickly shows social care you're taking their concerns seriously

Contact a solicitor immediately – The letter will include a list of local solicitors who can help

Attend the meeting – This is your opportunity to explain your situation and discuss the steps you'll take

Engage with the process – Working positively with social care can prevent court proceedings

Watch our video

Solicitors Sarah Peart and Sophie Jensen from our Leeds office explain the PLO process in detail and offer practical guidance for families.

Legal support is available

You're entitled to legal aid for PLO meetings and any subsequent court proceedings, meaning legal representation is free. A solicitor can help you understand social care's concerns, prepare for meetings, and represent your interests throughout the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.