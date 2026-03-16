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16 March 2026

Contentious Probate Update (Video)

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Gatehouse Chambers

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Brie Stevens-Hoare KC discusses an update on contentious probate. The following topics are covered in this webinar...
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Brie Stevens-Hoare KC

Brie Stevens-Hoare KC discusses an update on contentious probate. The following topics are covered in this webinar:

  • Recent cases on presumptions
    • Packer v Packer [2025] EWHC 461 (Ch)
    • Khatun v Hasan & anr [2025] EWHC 1658 (Ch)
  • Digital Assets and probate
  • Costs
    • Executor's exceptions & mediation
    • Removal of PRs who also beneficiaries
    • GPs costs – Access to Health Records Act 1990
    • DBA's in probate claims
  • Non-Contentious Probate Rules – 2025 amendments.

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

To purchase the full webinar please click here.

If you would like a discount code please get in touch by emailing events@gatehouselaw.co.uk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Brie Stevens-Hoare KC
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