Contentious Probate Update (Video)

Brie Stevens-Hoare KC discusses an update on contentious probate. The following topics are covered in this webinar:
- Recent cases on presumptions
- Packer v Packer [2025] EWHC 461 (Ch)
- Khatun v Hasan & anr [2025] EWHC 1658 (Ch)
- Digital Assets and probate
- Costs
- Executor's exceptions & mediation
- Removal of PRs who also beneficiaries
- GPs costs – Access to Health Records Act 1990
- DBA's in probate claims
- Non-Contentious Probate Rules – 2025 amendments.
Watch a snippet of the webinar below.
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