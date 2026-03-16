Contentious Probate Update (Video)

Brie Stevens-Hoare KC discusses an update on contentious probate. The following topics are covered in this webinar:

Recent cases on presumptions Packer v Packer [2025] EWHC 461 (Ch) Khatun v Hasan & anr [2025] EWHC 1658 (Ch)

Digital Assets and probate

Costs Executor's exceptions & mediation Removal of PRs who also beneficiaries GPs costs – Access to Health Records Act 1990 DBA's in probate claims

Non-Contentious Probate Rules – 2025 amendments.

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

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