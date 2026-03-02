People Focus: Eleanor Robinson – Wills And Probate

Meet Eleanor Robinson, Managing Associate Solicitor in the Wills and Probate department based at our West Bridgford office. She tells us why she chose to follow a career in law and what makes Rothera Bray different to other law firms.

So Eleanor, what made you decide to pursue a career in law?

E: I studied law, psychology and sociology at A Level as I was originally interested in criminology. Over time, I appreciated the certainty that law provided and decided that becoming a solicitor was the best way to help people in my career.

After that, I went straight on to complete my law degree and Legal Practice Course in Leicester before training with a Leicestershire firm.

What drew you to choose Wills and Probate?

E: I've always been drawn to areas of law where I can really help people, and during my training, I spent a lot of time in Family law. After having my first child, that area started to feel a little too close to home, so I moved to Wills and Probate. I'm proud to support clients through some of the most difficult times in their lives. Plus, being good with numbers definitely comes in handy for the tax and accounting side of things!

How do you keep up with changes in legislation and best practices in your field?

E: I'm a fully accredited member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, which has a very active forum for lawyers across the country to discuss changes and best practices. We also advocate for adjustments when Government policies aren't quite meeting the needs of clients in practice.

Is there a standout moment in your career so far?

E: I was thrilled to win Leicestershire Junior Lawyer of the Year while I was still a trainee solicitor. Having my skills and achievements recognised so early on really confirmed that I'd chosen the right path for my career.

Outside of the day job, what keeps you busy?

E: Outside of work I am the Chair of East Leake Parish Council, and also sit on several committees, including Personal and Finance, Planning, Amenities, and HR.

Apart from the council work, I'm passionate about advocacy and peer support for charities connected to breastfeeding, autism and my daughter's rare genetic disorder.

When I'm not doing that, most of my time is spent looking after my two girls and keeping up with our little family of pets, of two cats, two dogs, and three gerbils!

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would it be?

E: Honestly, when things feel tough, just stop and ask: "Will this even matter in six months? A year?" It's such a good way to keep things in perspective.

Also, being a solicitor in England isn't at all like Ally McBeal!

Would you like to tell us one thing about you that people might not know?

E: According to my app I listened to 59,244 minutes of podcasts in 2025. I was definitely asleep for a lot of those minutes.

Any favorite podcasts from those 59,244 minutes?

E: One of my top listened to podcasts is called 'Cautionary Tales'. It looks at what we can learn from individual, business or political mistakes throughout history and hopefully avoid these being repeated.

Is there anything else you'd like to share about yourself, your team, your experience in law, or about Rothera Bray?

E: If you're thinking about a career in law, I'd really recommend looking for a firm that values a supportive culture and a healthy work-life balance. At Rothera Bray, I've always been able to attend my kids' appointments or work from home when I need to, it makes a huge difference.

