People Focus: Jasmin Marshall – Wills & Probate

Meet Jasmin Marshall, our Associate Solicitor in the Wills & Probate team at our Mapperley office. She shares her inspiring journey into law and gives us a glimpse into life at one of our friendly and close-knit offices.

What inspired you to get into law, Jasmin?

Jasmin: After university, I took a year out to figure out what I wanted to do. During my final year at university studying Philosophy Religion and Ethics, I took a module called Philosophy and Law.

It was through this module that I got a taste for law and thoroughly enjoyed it! During my gap year, I started exploring my options and came across the Graduate Diploma in Law. It's basically a four-year Law degree packed into one intense year,: definitely not for the faint-hearted!

Having passed this, I went on to complete the Legal Practice Course. Even today, despite being qualified, I am constantly looking for new ways to learn, and I am currently in the process of doing my STEP (The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) exams.

Can you tell us about a standout moment in your career so far?

Jasmin: Qualifying!

Halfway through my training contract I fell pregnant and had to put my training on hold. Returning to law to complete my training contract whilst being a single parent to a 9-month-old is by far my biggest achievement as I want to raise my daughter to know that hard work and ambition go a long way.

How did you balance working full time, completing your training contract and being a single parent?

Jasmin: Honestly, with great difficulty and a lot of meltdowns!

I have an exceptionally supportive family, and I had a very good childminder. One of my main concerns with having just had a baby and then transferring my training contract over to Rothera Bray was that I was not going to be able to be there for my daughter when she needed me because I had to work.

Fortunately, Rothera Bray is a supportive firm. The first few months of my career at Rothera Bray coincided with my daughter starting childcare and with childcare comes illnesses! The firm was supportive and flexible, which made juggling it all slightly easier. I think it is always important to see the greater picture.

What do you enjoy most about working in this particular discipline?

Jasmin: The thing I enjoy the most about working in Wills and Probate is the ability to make a troubled time for someone that little easier. Most of my job involves dealing with people who have just lost someone. Showing compassion and being able to guide people through one of the hardest parts of their life is rewarding.

When you're not drafting wills, what else keeps you busy outside of work?

Jasmin: Outside of my usual day job, I look after my little girl who is now 4 years old. Having a little person who watches me on a day-to-day basis is my biggest inspiration for my achievements and pushing myself to achieve more.

I want my little girl to grow up knowing that anything is possible, and I want her to believe she can do whatever she wants.

If you could sit down with your younger self, what words of wisdom would you share?

Jasmin: Invest in yourself more. As I have got older, I appreciate more than ever how hard work and investing time in yourself is the only way you will advance, both professionally and personally. Whilst it may seem like a chore at the time, the benefits are endless.

What's one surprising thing people might not know about you?

Jasmin: During my third year at university, I lived in New Mexico, USA. I had the opportunity through my university to study in the States and I jumped at the chance.

I studied a range of things such as 'Religions of the World' and 'Philosophy of the Mind'. I chose New Mexico as it is not a place I would choose to visit otherwise, and it was a prime spot for travelling.

During my stay I made the most of visiting The Grand Canyon, reuniting with some close Canadian exchange students I had met in my first year of university in Seattle. I also visited Houston for Spring Break to see the Houston Rockets play and of course watch Miley Cyrus on tour (taking Party in the USA literally!) and then finished off my year travelling down the West Coast.

New Mexico truly is a beautiful place with the most amazing authentic Mexican food – I can never quite replicate a breakfast burrito to the same level – and a stunning 'Balloon Fiesta' where hot air balloon vendors from all over the world come to display their balloons (I recommend you all google to see how breathtaking it is – especially at sunrise)!

Can you tell us what it is like to work at the Mapperley office?

Jasmin: Mapperley is a fantastic office to work in. It is truly like a little family. Having the dedicated Private Client and Conveyancing teams creates a supportive environment, and I have never felt more cared for both on a professional and personal level than I do in Mapperley.

