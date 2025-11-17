Why It's Important To Update Your Will After Major Life Events

Making a Will is a responsible and reassuring step. It gives peace of mind that your loved ones are protected and that your wishes are clear. But life changes. Families grow, relationships shift and finances evolve. If your Will doesn't keep up, it may no longer reflect what you truly want, and it may not protect those who matter most.

Life Events That Can Affect Your Will

Marriage or Civil Partnership

Getting married or entering a civil partnership cancels any existing Will, unless your Will specifically says that it was made in anticipation of that event. Without a valid Will, the law decides who inherits which may not match your wishes. Although, divorce doesn't cancel a Will, it treats your ex-spouse as if they've died. Any gifts to them will fail, potentially leaving no executor in charge or no plan for who should inherit.

Blended Families and Second Marriages

Modern families can be complex. If you remarry and don't update your Will, your new spouse could inherit everything, leaving children from a previous relationship with nothing, often unintentionally. Likewise, a Will that leaves everything to children might leave a second spouse without a home. In both cases, family members may end up in court, navigating emotional and costly legal claims that could have been avoided.

When Finances and Assets Change

Over time, assets like property or investments may be sold or replaced. If your Will names a specific house or account, and it no longer exists, the gift can fail. Outdated Wills may also miss out on tax allowances or create avoidable tax bills for your estate. A review ensures your Will reflects what you actually own and how best to protect it.

The Human Cost of Not Updating

The legal risks of an old Will are one thing, the emotional toll is another. Outdated instructions can confuse or divide families at a time when they need clarity and comfort. Disputes often arise not from bad intentions, but from Wills that simply no longer reflect reality.

Keep Your Will Alive

A Will isn't a one-time task, it should grow with you. Major life changes like marriage, separation, births, deaths, or buying property are all good reasons to revisit your Will. Even without big changes, a review every few years can save your family time, money, and heartache.

At Buckles, we often meet clients who made their Wills with care, but whose lives have moved on. Updating your Will is not about the past, it's about protecting the people and future you care about. It ensures your final wishes are clear, fair, and legally secure, so your voice is heard exactly as you meant it to be.

