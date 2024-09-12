The Business Behind Sport With Guest: Nick De Marco KC, Barrister At Blackstone Chambers (Podcast)

Should sports arbitrations and tribunals continue to be held in
private?
In this episode of The Business Behind Sport, we speak with one of the most high-profile sports barristers in England, Nick De Marco to discuss:
- The arguments for and against private arbitrations in sports
- How do sports differentiate compared to other industries in terms of handling the privacy aspects of arbitrations or tribunals
- How do you balance the perceived "right to know" of fans, the public, and concerned stakeholders with the privacy of the involved parties?
- The impact leaked information has on private high-profile proceedings
- And much more...
