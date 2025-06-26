S5:E8 – Mark Deeks, Musician: The Transformative Power Of Music (Video)

Video summary

In this rockin' episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter talks with Mark Deeks, keynote speaker and musician. Mark shares the impact music has had on his life, following his dreams as a musician, and the road to healing through music after the loss of his daughter, Lori. Mark opens up about child loss and how this subject is still difficult for many to talk about, how this led him to speak about music as a form of therapy, and the joy music holds for him and his wife.

TW: During this episode we discuss the loss of a baby during pregnancy as a result of a complex and heartbreaking medical issue. This topic may be distressing for some listeners. Please take care while listening.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.