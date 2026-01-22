Market Horizons: The UK's New Prospectus Regime From A Debt Capital Markets Perspective—all Change Please! (Podcast)

The UK's new prospectus regime came into effect on January 19, 2026, as part of changes to the regulation of public offers and admissions to trading.

In this episode of our Market Horizons series, our panel discuss how the new framework of The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 reshapes the landscape and share their thoughts on some of the changes from a debt capital markets perspective.

Our panel for this discussion comprises:

With the new regime now live, the panel provide a practical overview of the key changes and their implications, exploring:

The separation of public offer regulation from admissions to trading regulation

The single disclosure framework for non-equity securities based on the wholesale standard and alleviations for plain vanilla listed bonds

The opening up of the bond markets to retail investors and practical considerations for bringing retail into institutional deals

Other (non-retail specific) changes that the new regime brings

Transitional provisions for programmes with live FCA-approved base prospectuses

Amanda, Tom, and Jennifer also address the documentation changes required, including updates to selling restrictions and final terms.