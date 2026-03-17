Disputes 101 – Contract Compact Focusing On Recent Cases

Following the inaugural "Disputes 101" series in 2025, we are running it again for 2026. There are four webinars and accompanying blog posts on key English law disputes essentials for corporates.

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Following the inaugural “Disputes 101” series in 2025, we are running it again for 2026. There are four webinars and accompanying blog posts on key English law disputes essentials for corporates. This time we have: a contract update, a look at parent company liability in all its forms, a privilege update, and an examination of shareholder litigation. Please register if you haven't already: A&O Shearman seminar programme 2026 (if you have any difficulties registering, please email seminarregistration@aoshearman.com).

This post is a summary of the first webinar in the 2026 series: a review of recent contract cases. Held on International Bagpipe Day we droned on about whether a contract exists at all, the interpretation of contracts and some doctrines/law that apply to contracts. All the cases covered have featured previously on this blog.

On the chanter: Is there a contract at all?

On the tenor drone: interpretation

On the bass drone: doctrines and the law

The next three webinars in the 101 series are:

Parent company liability on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 9:00am.

Privilege update on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9:00am.

Shareholder litigation on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 9:00am.

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