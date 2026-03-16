Corporate Team Advises Formula Air Group B.v. On UK Acquisition Of Dust Spares Ltd

Our Corporate team has advised Netherlands-based Formula Air Group B.V. on its strategic acquisition of Dust Spares Ltd, a specialist Midlands supplier of dust extraction products and components.

Formula Air Group B.V. is an established European manufacturer and distributor of dust extraction components for industrial processes. The transaction marks a significant milestone in Formula Air's expansion into the UK market.

Based in Kibworth, Leicestershire, Dust Spares Ltd supplies a wide range of dust extraction products to customers across the UK. Becoming part of the Formula Air Group strengthens the company's offering by expanding its customer base to include specialist installation companies, contractors and OEMs across Europe.

Dust Spares will continue operating from its Kibworth premises, which will undergo expansion to support Formula Air's customer base and service capabilities.

The transaction team at Rothera Bray was led by Senior Partner and Head of Corporate Tim Gladdle, supported by Associate Arron Halait (Corporate) and Managing Associate Rachel Mills (Employment).

Commenting on the transaction, Tim Gladdle said:

"We are delighted to have supported Formula Air Group on this strategically important acquisition. Dust Spares is a well-established and respected UK supplier of extraction products and joining the Formula Air Group will provide a strong platform for continued growth. We look forward to seeing the business thrive as part of its new international group."

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