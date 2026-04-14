Undisclosed Principals In English Law: Lessons From MSH v HCS

The High Court’s ruling in MSH Ltd v HCS Ltd [2024] EWHC 3177 (Comm) serves as a warning to businesses relying on a contract’s signature page to identify their legal counterparties.

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Key takeaway

The High Court’s ruling in MSH Ltd v HCS Ltd [2024] EWHC 3177 (Comm) serves as a warning to businesses relying on a contract’s signature page to identify their legal counterparties. When entering into a commercial contract, most parties take comfort in the names on the signature page. It feels definitive but it rarely is.

Under English law, the parties identified in the document are not always the only ones with skin in the game. A party that does not appear anywhere in the contract, an undisclosed principal, can nonetheless acquire rights and assume liabilities as if it had signed on the dotted line. For those who treat the signature page as the end of the analysis, that is an uncomfortable proposition.

The High Court’s decision is a useful reminder that the court is far more interested in commercial reality than in contractual optics.

What is the background of the MSH v HCS dispute?

In MSH Ltd v HCS Ltd [2024] EWHC 3177 (Comm), the dispute arose out of a commercial arrangement in which MSH Ltd entered into a contract in its own name with HCS Ltd. On the face of the documentation, MSH appeared to be acting as principal.

On paper, the arrangement was straightforward. One company contracted in its own name. In practice, the position was very different. Its activities were funded by another entity, its decision-making was constrained by that entity, and the broader structure made it clear that it was not acting for itself at all. It was, in substance, acting for someone else.

When the relationship broke down and the parties faced the prospect of terminating the contract, the question for the court was not simply what the contract said, but who was truly standing behind it. HCS argued that MSH had been acting as an agent, with an undisclosed principal in the background.

The court examined the commercial reality of the arrangement, including funding, control, and the parties’ intentions at the time of contracting, in order to determine whether an agency relationship existed and whether the unnamed party could be treated as a contracting principal.

How does the court determine an undisclosed principal?

The court had little hesitation in calling this what it was. The contracting party was an agent. The unnamed entity behind it was the principal. The consequence was not subtle. That principal was treated as a party to the contract; with all the rights it might wish to enforce and all the liabilities it might prefer to avoid.

None of this turned on clever drafting. It turned on control, funding and intention. In other words, on how the deal actually worked.

That is the point many businesses underestimate. The doctrine of the undisclosed principal is not a technical curiosity. It is a mechanism by which the court aligns legal responsibility with commercial reality. Where an intermediary contracts in its own name, has actual authority, and intends to act for another, the law is perfectly willing to look past the façade. The principal can step in to enforce the contract and can equally be held to account under it.

What are the commercial implications of hidden authority?

For those negotiating and drafting contracts, this creates a risk that is easy to overlook and difficult to unwind. Standard boilerplate clauses will not save you. Entire agreement clauses, however emphatically expressed, do not necessarily shut the door on an undisclosed principal. If the intention is that only the named parties are to be bound, that needs to be more than an assumption. It needs to be clear, deliberate and supported by the way the arrangement is actually structured.

The commercial implications are not academic. A business may find itself facing a counterparty it never thought it had. Equally, it may discover that it has assumed exposure through arrangements carried out in its name or for its benefit, despite never appearing on the contract. That has consequences for credit risk, enforcement strategy and group structuring. It also has a habit of surfacing at the worst possible moment, usually when a dispute is already in play.

How are businesses managing undisclosed principal risks?

In reality, these situations are rarely engineered. They emerge from convenience. Informal authority, intra-group funding, blurred lines of control. The deal “makes sense” internally, and the paperwork is left to catch up. The difficulty is that, when tested, the court will not be interested in internal assumptions. It will ask a simpler question. Who was really pulling the strings.

If the answer points away from the named contracting party, the legal analysis will follow.

The lesson is not complicated, but it is often ignored. If you want a well-drafted contract, it should reflect a consistent allocation of risk, the structure, authority and documentation. If the documentation does not match reality, the court will decide which version it prefers, and it is unlikely to be the one that is most convenient after the event.

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