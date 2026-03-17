Building Strong Partnerships: Why Clear Agreements Matter

This article explores the ways in which parties within a traditional partnership can be properly protected.

A traditional partnership is a commercial arrangement where two or more individuals or entities agree to carry on a business together with the intention of making a profit.

This can be a flexible way to do business and allows individuals to combine resources and expertise without the formality of a corporate structure. However the very features that make partnerships attractive – informality, shared control and joint decision making – can also create significant legal and financial risk if the relationship is not carefully and properly structured from the outset.

This article examines the issues that arise when partners rely on informal understandings instead of clear, written terms, and the key elements of a strong partnership agreement.

Where we see issues arising

We are commonly presented with cases where partners have focused solely on growing the venture, and have not taken time to sit down and agree the terms under which the partnership is intended to operate.

In the absence of a partnership agreement, default statutory provisions will apply to the relationship and such provisions may not resemble the commercial intentions or the parties' belief or understanding regarding how the partnership should operate. Time after time this will lead to ambiguity, tension in business relationships and unfortunately in many cases, long and drawn out disputes between the partners regarding the assets and profits of the partnership.

While each dispute will be fact-specific, certain themes do repeatedly appear. For example, unclear allocation of roles and undefined decision-making processes can over time lead to questions on who has the final say on a material matter, which might even include when to sell the business. Disagreements over profit share, capital contributions and ownership are common when there is no partnership agreement.

Without detailed provisions around these important issues, relationships between the partners can quickly become strained to the detriment of the business and its other stakeholders, and will likely result in a legal dispute.

The key aspects of a strong partnership agreement

There are a number of key legal and commercial 'pillars' which make up a robust partnership agreement:

Purpose and structure: Every agreement should begin by outlining the partnership's core purpose and how it is structured. For example, what is the nature of the business? How are decisions made? How will the partners function together? This foundation can assist in bringing alignment between partners at the outset.

Every agreement should begin by outlining the partnership's core purpose and how it is structured. For example, what is the nature of the business? How are decisions made? How will the partners function together? This foundation can assist in bringing alignment between partners at the outset. Contributions and ownership: It is possible that partners contribute in different ways (e.g. financial investment, time, expertise etc.). Any agreement should therefore record what each partner is contributing and how ownership or interest in the partnership is divided. This is a critical aspect of any partnership arrangement and clarity at an early stage will go a long way towards avoiding future disagreements.

It is possible that partners contribute in different ways (e.g. financial investment, time, expertise etc.). Any agreement should therefore record what each partner is contributing and how ownership or interest in the partnership is divided. This is a critical aspect of any partnership arrangement and clarity at an early stage will go a long way towards avoiding future disagreements. Sharing profits and losses: It is vitally important that the agreement specifies how profits and losses are divided and how much partners may draw from the partnership over defined periods. A pre-agreed financial framework keeps expectations realistic and avoids misunderstandings about entitlement, and should ultimately make the underlying partnership financially healthier and more resilient.

It is vitally important that the agreement specifies how profits and losses are divided and how much partners may draw from the partnership over defined periods. A pre-agreed financial framework keeps expectations realistic and avoids misunderstandings about entitlement, and should ultimately make the underlying partnership financially healthier and more resilient. Roles, responsibilities, and decision-making: A proper governance and decision-making framework should be agreed so that the parties are clear on their decision making powers and their overall role within the partnership. This should facilitate smoother running of the business on a day to day basis.

A proper governance and decision-making framework should be agreed so that the parties are clear on their decision making powers and their overall role within the partnership. This should facilitate smoother running of the business on a day to day basis. Succession of partners: The evolution of business may lead to the comings and goings of partners. To assist in maintaining fairness and stability, it is important to include a mechanism for the admission of new partners together with the exit, retirement or removal of partners (including in unforeseen circumstances, such as death or incapacity). This is all designed to reduce disruption and preserve continuity as far as possible, in what can be a stressful situation and to ensure the ongoing viability of the partnership.

The evolution of business may lead to the comings and goings of partners. To assist in maintaining fairness and stability, it is important to include a mechanism for the admission of new partners together with the exit, retirement or removal of partners (including in unforeseen circumstances, such as death or incapacity). This is all designed to reduce disruption and preserve continuity as far as possible, in what can be a stressful situation and to ensure the ongoing viability of the partnership. Resolving disputes: A good agreement includes a structured approach for resolving disputes, the aim being to avoid a potentially costly day in court. Having a defined process gives more certainty to each of the partners regarding what they should do in the event of a dispute, to give a clearer pathway to resolve disputes and hopefully to prevent them from escalating, and to keep the partnership functioning.

Conclusion

A traditional partnership can be an effective way to build and grow a business, but only when supported by clear, well‑defined expectations. A comprehensive partnership agreement provides that foundation. By setting out how the partnership operates, how decisions are made and how changes or challenges will be handled, partners can minimise the risk of disputes and focus on achieving their shared objectives. Ultimately, investing time in creating a robust agreement at the outset is a valuable step that partners can take to protect the partnership, preserve relationships, and support long‑term success.