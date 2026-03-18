Corporate Law Update: 7 - 13 March

This week:

Parker Review publishes its latest report on ethnic diversity in senior management

The Parker Review Committee has published its latest update report on progress towards improving ethnic diversity among the senior management of UK companies.

The Parker Review Committee was established in 2015 to conduct an official review into levels of ethnic diversity on UK company boards. Its recommendations have been refined over time and are now as follows.

There should be at least one ethnic minority director on each FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and large private company board by 2021, 2024 and 2027 respectively.

FTSE 350 companies should set a target by December 2023, to be achieved by December 2027, for senior management who self-identify as being in an ethnic minority.

Companies should develop mechanisms to identify, develop and promote people from ethnic minorities and set objectives for pipeline development.

A company's annual report should describe its policy on ethnic diversity. Companies that do not meet recommendations by the relevant date should explain why in their annual report.

The Committee reports annually on the progress made towards its targets.

The latest report sets out progress made against the recommendations as at December 2025, based on a voluntary census of FTSE 350 boards and the 50 largest private companies.(All FTSE 100 companies, 92% of FTSE 250 companies and 36 private companies responded to the census.)

The report notes the following key points.

Oneethnic minority director on the board

98% of FTSE 100 companies had at least one ethnic minority director on their board (up from 95% in 2024 and 96% in 2023).

However, two years after the target date, the equivalent figure for FTSE 250 companies is 82%.Although up from 70% in 2023, this is the same level as achieved in 2024 and shows no further progress towards the target.

Of the 36 private companies that responded to the census, only 58% had one ethnic minority director on their board.Although this is higher than both 2023 (44%) and 2024 (48%), at the current rate, it seems unlikely that the private company target will be met in 2027.

Ethnic minority representation on boards

Ethnic minority directors accounted for 20% of all FTSE 100 directorships (up slightly from 19% in 2024 and 2023).

Similarly, the proportion of ethnic minority directorships of FTSE 250 companies rose slightly to 16% (from 15% in 2024).

By contrast, only 12% of director positions in the 36 private companies that responded to the survey were occupied by ethnic minority directors (down slightly from 13% in 2024).

Ethnic minority in senior management