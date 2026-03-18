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18 March 2026

Company Law – Updated Statutory Guidance On The PSC Regime

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The government has published updated statutory guidance on the meaning of "significant influence or control" over companies in the context of the regime for people with significant control (PSCs).
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
John Taylor,Isobel Hoyle,Emma Stones
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The government has published updated statutory guidance on the meaning of "significant influence or control" over companies in the context of the regime for people with significant control (PSCs).

The updated guidance was laid in Parliament in draft in January this year, following changes to the PSC regime in particular as a result of amendments introduced by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (see our blog post here). The guidance has now been adopted as the formal statutory guidance, replacing the version published in June 2017.

For more details on the PSC regime, see our Corporate Governance Fundamentals: A guide to the PSC regime for UK legal entities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of John Taylor
John Taylor
Photo of Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Photo of Dylan Doran Kennett
Dylan Doran Kennett
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Emma Stones
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