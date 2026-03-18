Listing Regime – Change To Notification Requirements On A Share Buyback

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published an amendment to the notification requirements under the UK Listing Rules (UKLRs) following a share buyback. The rule change took effect on 27 February 2026.

Companies listed in the equity shares (commercial companies) category or the closed‑ended investment fund category were previously required to notify a Regulatory Information Service (RIS) as soon as possible when they purchased their own shares, and in any event by no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the purchase occurred (UKLR 9.6.6R).

The FCA consulted on amending the UKLR notification requirements because of the overlap with the notification requirements under the safe harbour for buybacks in the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) and the Buyback and Stabilisation Regulation (see our blog post here on the consultation). The FCA has published feedback on the consultation alongside the rule change.

Under new UKLR 9.6.6R, purchases must now be notified by no later than the end of the 7th daily market session following the purchase. This brings the UKLR notification obligation in line with the UK MAR safe harbour requirements and enables listed companies to notify all purchases made over the course of a week in a single notification if they wish.

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