ARTICLE
18 March 2026

Listing Regime – Change To Notification Requirements On A Share Buyback

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published an amendment to the notification requirements under the UK Listing Rules (UKLRs) following a share buyback. The rule change took effect on 27 February 2026.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Siddhartha Shukla,Sarah Hawes,Roddy Martin
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Siddhartha Shukla’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published an amendment to the notification requirements under the UK Listing Rules (UKLRs) following a share buyback. The rule change took effect on 27 February 2026.

Companies listed in the equity shares (commercial companies) category or the closed‑ended investment fund category were previously required to notify a Regulatory Information Service (RIS) as soon as possible when they purchased their own shares, and in any event by no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the purchase occurred (UKLR 9.6.6R).

The FCA consulted on amending the UKLR notification requirements because of the overlap with the notification requirements under the safe harbour for buybacks in the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) and the Buyback and Stabilisation Regulation (see our blog post here on the consultation). The FCA has published feedback on the consultation alongside the rule change.

Under new UKLR 9.6.6R, purchases must now be notified by no later than the end of the 7th daily market session following the purchase. This brings the UKLR notification obligation in line with the UK MAR safe harbour requirements and enables listed companies to notify all purchases made over the course of a week in a single notification if they wish.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Siddhartha Shukla
Siddhartha Shukla
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Mark Bardell
Mark Bardell
Photo of Roddy Martin
Roddy Martin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More