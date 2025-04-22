Earth Day 2025 - Four Pivotal Trends In Renewable Energy Technology

Earth Day takes place annually on April 22, with the aim of diversifying, educating and activating the environmental movement worldwide. This year, Earth Day has a theme which encourages people around the globe to unite behind renewable, clean energy.

This theme is OUR POWER, OUR PLANET", representing a call for renewable energy generation to be tripled by 2030. The Earth Day website notes that over the last decade, renewables such as solar panels have become not only affordable, but are now often the cheapest form of energy, and highlights the economic benefits of expanding renewable energy in driving innovation across industry, transportation and agriculture, encouraging technological advancements and creating millions of new jobs.

In a recent article, the World Economic Forum identifies four pivotal trends in renewable energy technology which are likely to shape the landscape in 2025. These trends certainly seem to have the potential to create a substantial increase in renewable energy generation - whether this will be triple the current level remains to be seen.

Trend 1 - Industrial Policy Takes Centre Stage: Governments are increasingly intertwining energy, trade, and manufacturing policies. Often prioritising economic growth, job creation and energy security over reducing emissions, they are developing integrated strategies to bolster clean technology manufacturing and strengthen market positions. Read more about the UK government's plans to boost renewables here.

Trend 2 - AI's Hunger for Energy: As previously discussed by my colleague Duncan White, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a surge in data centre energy demand, doubling approximately every 100 days. This escalating need is prompting a race to secure sites with abundant, clean, and reliable energy supplies, while also accelerating the deployment of existing solutions like storage, clean hydrogen, and renewable sources such as wind and solar.

Trend 3 - A Tipping Point for Nuclear Energy: Attitudes towards nuclear energy are shifting, with increasing recognition of its role in the energy transition. Advanced technologies such as small modular reactors and fusion are gaining momentum, prompting both established and emerging nuclear nations to expedite development and deployment. For more information on this point, check out my colleague Giles Pinnington's article.

Trend 4 - Continued Focus on R&D and Innovation: Investment in clean energy research and development will continue to intensify in 2025, aiming to enhance efficiencies, reduce costs, and mature emerging technologies. Established technologies like solar and wind are evolving, while innovations in batteries, electrolyzers, and carbon management are progressing at an accelerated pace. My colleague Paul Chapman explores the UK approach to R&D funding here.

These trends underscore a dynamic and rapidly evolving clean energy sector, driven by strategic policies, technological advancements, and a global commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Innovation will clearly be key in the development and commercialization of renewable energy technology, and intellectual property protection will play a significant role in encouraging and supporting this innovation. For more information on how IP can play a vital role in a greener future, visit our Energy Transition Hub.

