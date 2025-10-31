Designing With Nature: Planning Approaches To Deliver Biodiversity Net Gain (Video)

As Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) became embedded in practice, what lessons had we learnt? Over the previous 18 months, stakeholders tackled baseline assessments, conservation covenants, habitat banks, and biodiversity gain plans. Recent government consultations further evolved BNG's future, supported SME developers, and informed BNG's application to nationally significant infrastructure projects.

This webinar moved beyond the basics and focused on practical and legal insights into the design, management, and maintenance of BNG, including associated costs. We also heard from a local planning authority about common challenges in the planning process and how they were overcome. Chaired by Helen Emmerson, Real Estate Partner at Gowling WLG, our expert panel featured Ben Stansfield, Sustainability Partner at Gowling WLG; Kirsty Dougal, Planning Enforcement and Natural Environment Manager at Chelmsford City Council; and Adam Ralph, BNG Project Developer and Stewardship Specialist at Field Works.

Discussion topics included:

Onsite vs. offsiteBNGdelivery: key considerations for developers.

The value of collaboration between landscape architects, ecologists and those responsible for the long-term management ofBNGareas.

Local authority advice on earlyBNGplanning, validation, and securing smoother approvals.

Managing stakeholders, from contractors to residents.

Addressing stewardship and governance for long-term, cost-effective management of sites.

