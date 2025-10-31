ARTICLE
31 October 2025

Designing With Nature: Planning Approaches To Deliver Biodiversity Net Gain (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
As Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) became embedded in practice, what lessons had we learnt? Over the previous 18 months, stakeholders tackled baseline assessments, conservation covenants, habitat banks, and biodiversity gain plans
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Helen Emmerson and Ben Stansfield
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Helen Emmerson’s articles from Gowling WLG are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
Gowling WLG are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management and Compliance topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

As Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) became embedded in practice, what lessons had we learnt? Over the previous 18 months, stakeholders tackled baseline assessments, conservation covenants, habitat banks, and biodiversity gain plans. Recent government consultations further evolved BNG's future, supported SME developers, and informed BNG's application to nationally significant infrastructure projects.

This webinar moved beyond the basics and focused on practical and legal insights into the design, management, and maintenance of BNG, including associated costs. We also heard from a local planning authority about common challenges in the planning process and how they were overcome. Chaired by Helen Emmerson, Real Estate Partner at Gowling WLG, our expert panel featured Ben Stansfield, Sustainability Partner at Gowling WLG; Kirsty Dougal, Planning Enforcement and Natural Environment Manager at Chelmsford City Council; and Adam Ralph, BNG Project Developer and Stewardship Specialist at Field Works.

Discussion topics included:

  • Onsite vs. offsiteBNGdelivery: key considerations for developers.
  • The value of collaboration between landscape architects, ecologists and those responsible for the long-term management ofBNGareas.
  • Local authority advice on earlyBNGplanning, validation, and securing smoother approvals.
  • Managing stakeholders, from contractors to residents.
  • Addressing stewardship and governance for long-term, cost-effective management of sites.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Helen Emmerson
Helen Emmerson
Photo of Ben Stansfield
Ben Stansfield
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More