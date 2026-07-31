Scotland's New Hub For Cycling Innovation Has Been Launched

Edinburgh Napier University and South of Scotland Enterprise have partnered to launch Bike Innovation Scotland, establishing the Caerlee Mill Bike Campus in Innerleithen. The facility will provide state-of-the-art testing and innovation support for the cycling and mountain biking sector, featuring specialized labs for trail testing and human performance research.

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When I first settled in Scotland over 25 years ago, mountain biking was my main sporting interest, taking me to many of the country's numerous MTB centers. I also trained to become a patent attorney, a job where understanding technical innovation is the “bread and butter” of my working day. Add to the mix my current involvement in the SportsTech Scotland business community, and it is with genuine excitement that I am witnessing the launch of Bike Innovation Scotland.

Bike Innovation Scotland is the result of a partnership betweenEdinburgh Napier University and South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), and will provide support and facilities to enable state-of-the-art testing, innovation, and collaboration in the cycling and mountain biking sector. The Caerlee Mill Bike Campus will be located in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, which seems like a natural home given that Glentress (a short spin from Innerleithen) is the busiest mountain bike trail centre in the UK with over 300,00 visitors per year.

I can't wait to see what innovation comes out of this project!

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