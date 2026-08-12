Can Underperformance Claims Override An Express Anti-Deduction Clause?

A London arbitration confirms that charterers cannot withhold hire for alleged underperformance where the charterparty prohibits deductions.

A recent London arbitration serves as a useful reminder that, where parties have agreed an express anti-deduction clause, Charterers may be prevented from withholding hire for alleged vessel underperformance, even where they believe they have a legitimate claim.

The London Arbitration 10/26 concerned a vessel chartered on an amended NYPE form for a single time charter trip carrying a cargo of logs. The dispute arose after Charterers withheld part of the hire on the basis of an alleged underperformance claim, despite an express clause in the charterparty prohibiting deductions for vessel underperformance.

The Owners claimed unpaid hire of USD 146,095 and applied for a final partial award. Their position was straightforward: clause 67 of the charterparty provided that there were to be no deductions for alleged underperformance claims. Owners therefore argued that the deduction was contractually impermissible. The Charterers, in their defence, contended that the deduction of 77.36 hours had been made because the vessel failed to meet its contractual performance obligations.

The Charterers resisted the application. They argued that the Tribunal should consider whether their crossclaim was reasonable and advanced in good faith, relying on SL Sethia Liners Ltd v Naviagro Maritime Corporation (The Kostas Melas) [1981] 1 Lloyd’s Rep. 18. In substance, Charterers sought to preserve the deduction by characterising their position as a bona fide crossclaim rather than a prohibited deduction from hire.

The Tribunal’s Decision

The Tribunal accepted Owners’ analysis. The Tribunal confirmed that an underperformance claim encompasses any allegation that a vessel has failed to meet the performance standards required under the charterparty, whether relating to speed, fuel consumption, or any other aspect of the vessel’s operational performance. The deduction therefore fell squarely within the wording of clause 67. The Charterers also clearly stated in their defence that the deduction was made because the vessel had not achieved the required level of performance.

The Tribunal also held that The Kostas Melas did not assist Charterers on these facts. The issue was not whether the crossclaim had been advanced reasonably or in good faith; rather, the parties had agreed a clear contractual restriction on deductions for alleged underperformance. As a result, the Tribunal did not need to investigate Charterers’ wider complaints concerning the vessel’s delivery condition, alleged over-reporting of weather conditions, hull fouling or related matters at this stage.

Owners were awarded USD 146,095, together with interest and costs.

Key Takeaways

Express anti-deduction clauses are likely to be enforced according to their wording.

Charterers cannot necessarily rely on a crossclaim to justify withholding hire.

Owners may be able to recover unpaid hire efficiently through a final partial award.

Conclusion

The decision is important because it reinforces the commercial value of carefully drafted anti-deduction clauses in time charterparties. Where parties have expressly agreed that hire is not to be reduced for alleged underperformance, charterers may face real difficulty withholding hire first and justifying the deduction later. For owners, the decision highlights the potential effectiveness of seeking a final partial award to recover unpaid hire promptly. For charterers, it is a reminder that performance complaints should be pursued through the contractual claims process rather than by unilateral deduction where the charterparty wording prohibits that route.