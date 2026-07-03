Isle Of Man Ship Registry Latest MLC Annual Report Published

The Isle of Man Ship Registry has released its 2025 Maritime Labour Convention Annual Report, revealing key compliance trends across health and safety, accommodation standards, and employment documentation. With 248 inspections conducted and specific deficiency patterns emerging from both flag state and port state control activities, the report provides critical insights for vessel owners and managers operating under the IOM flag.

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The Isle of Man Ship Registry has published its Maritime Labour Convention Annual Report for 2025, covering inspection activity, seafarer complaints, Port State Control outcomes, and occupational injury data across the IoM-flagged fleet.

For owners, managers, and private offices with vessels on the Isle of Man register, the report provides a useful reference point for understanding where compliance pressure is concentrated and where the registry’s focus sits heading during 2026.

Regulatory updates

The Isle of Man MLC Regulations were amended in January 2025 to incorporate the 2016, 2018, and 2022 MLC Amendments. Two Maritime Labour Notices were also updated during the year. These changes bring the Isle of Man framework into alignment with the latest international standards and should be reflected in DMLC documentation and shipowner compliance programmes accordingly.

Inspection activity

A total of 248 inspections were conducted across the IOM-flagged fleet in 2025, comprising 133 Flag State General Inspections and 115 MLC inspections. Of those, 57 vessels presented MLC deficiencies.

Health, Safety and Accident Prevention was the most frequently cited deficiency category, accounting for approximately 30% of all MLC-related deficiencies raised during General Inspections. Accommodation, Onboard Medical Care, and Food and Catering followed. For managers preparing vessels for inspection, these areas represent the greatest risk of a deficiency being raised.

Ten recruitment and placement companies based on the Isle of Man were audited during 2025. No deficiencies were identified across any of them.

Port State Control

270 IOM-registered ships were inspected by Port State Control authorities in foreign ports during 2025. Of those, 28 inspections resulted in MLC-related deficiencies and 4 resulted in detentions – a slight increase on 2024. Health Protection, Medical Care, Welfare and Social Security Protection were the most common sources of PSC deficiencies.

Owners and managers should note that PSC authorities are applying consistent scrutiny to these areas, and that deficiencies identified internally during flag inspections often mirror those found by PSC inspectors abroad.

No foreign-flagged ships were inspected in Isle of Man waters during 2025, and no complaints were received from foreign-flagged vessels in Isle of Man territorial waters.

Seafarer Complaints

The most common source of seafarer complaints referred to the IOMSR in 2025 related to Payment of Wages. Employment agreement irregularities also featured. These are areas where clear documentation, approved crewing arrangements, and timely payment processes are essential and where gaps tend to surface quickly when a seafarer raises a complaint directly with the Registry.

Occupational injuries

Approximately 7,200 seafarers were serving on IOM-flagged vessels in 2025.

During the year, one fatality, eight serious injuries, and 22 minor injuries were reported.

Mooring and anchoring operations accounted for the highest number of incidents.

The injury rate per 100,000 seafarers has remained broadly consistent with prior years.

Key Takeaways from the latest Isle of Man Ship Registry MLC Report

The 2025 report points to a consistent pattern of where MLC compliance gaps arise in health and safety management, medical stores, accommodation standards, and employment documentation.

For owners and managers, the report serves as a practical reference when preparing for inspections or reviewing onboard compliance programmes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.