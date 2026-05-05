Guernsey Aircraft Registry's Business Aviation Offering

Guernsey’s Aircraft Registry, 2‑REG, offers a safe, well‑regarded and commercially attractive platform for business aviation, backed by a stable, transparent and well‑regulated jurisdiction that complies...

Carey Olsen is a leading offshore law firm. We advise on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey law.

Article Insights

Kim Paiva’s articles from Carey Olsen are most popular: within Transport topic(s) Carey Olsen are most popular: within Employment and HR and Immigration topic(s)

Briefing Summary: Guernsey’s Aircraft Registry, 2‑REG, offers a safe, well‑regarded and commercially attractive platform for business aviation, backed by a stable, transparent and well‑regulated jurisdiction that complies with international aviation standards. With flexible structures for private and commercial operations, owner‑friendly registration, global inspection capability and 24/7 international support, 2‑REG provides a compelling alternative for aircraft owners, operators and financiers. Its combination of regulatory credibility, operational pragmatism and distinctive branding options makes it a strong candidate for inclusion in any aircraft registration analysis.

Guernsey's Aircraft Registry, "2-REG" is propelling its way forward as a safe, attractive and viable register for business aviation. Whether a register is right for an owner ultimately depends on various factors, including the use of the aircraft, the operation of the aircraft, the VAT and tax consequences as well as reputation of the registry and its jurisdiction. For the reasons set out below 2-REG should form part of that analysis.

Guernsey - safe, secure, well-regulated jurisdiction

Guernsey is located geographically between the United Kingdom and France and is a neutral, politically stable and well-regarded jurisdiction that has been whitelisted as a transparent and well-regulated financial offshore financial centre.

Guernsey has a large well established professional services industry able to assist with all aspects of establishment and registration.

From an aviation law safety perspective, the Convention on International Civil Aviation 1944 is extended to Guernsey by the United Kingdom government and Guernsey complies with the Chicago Convention by incorporating International Civil Aviation Organization (" ICAO ") standards through local legislation and its own Guernsey Aviation Regulations.

") standards through local legislation and its own Guernsey Aviation Regulations. Guernsey has also given effect to the Cape Town Convention providing certainty for owners and financiers.

2-REG products and USPs

2-REG offers both Private Operator Certificates for private use and Air Operator Certificates ("AOCs") for charter and commercial use. In the case of AOCs, it is possible for an applicant to set up its own AOC or to add its aircraft to an existing AOC.

2-REG has the following additional USPs:

Personalised registration marks that can be tailored for a brand by using the pre-fix "2-" such as "2-Play" or "2-Sure".

Validation of pilot licences issued by an ICAO Contracting State, allowing owners or charterers to fly with their chosen crew and a mix of flight crew licences.

2-REG accepts type certificates from EASA, FAA, UK CAA, TCCA, or ANAC allowing ease of induction.

2-REG is an owner register allowing for aircraft to be registered in the owner's name and operated by it directly or to be registered in the name of charter of demise and operated directly as if it were the owner.

2-REG facilitates the use of compatible parts from aircraft certified by EASA, FAA, UK CAA, TCCA, or ANAC allowing for simplified part swapping.

2-REG has offices in Guernsey, Amsterdam and Singapore as well as a local presence in China, Dublin, India and the Americas giving it global time zone coverage and the ability to provide a 24/7 response and service.

2-REG also has worldwide surveyor coverage and over 90+ Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisations hold a 2-REG validation, meaning that aircraft can be inspected around the world without needing to land in Guernsey.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Guernsey Aircraft Registry (2-REG)?

2‑REG is Guernsey’s Aircraft Registry, offering a modern, internationally recognised platform for the registration of private and commercial business aircraft within a stable and well‑regulated jurisdiction.

What are the 2-REG Business Aviation Products?

2-REG offers both Private Operator Certificates for private use and Air Operator Certificates ("AOCs") for charter and commercial use. In the case of AOCs, it is possible for an applicant to set up its own AOC or to add its aircraft to an existing AOC.

Why choose Guernsey as an aircraft registration jurisdiction?

Guernsey is politically stable, internationally respected and compliant with ICAO, the Chicago Convention and the Cape Town Convention, providing legal certainty, safety oversight and comfort to owners and lenders.

What types of aircraft and certifications does 2-REG accept?

2‑REG accepts aircraft and components certified by leading aviation authorities such as EASA, the FAA, UK CAA, TCCA and ANAC, enabling straightforward induction and operational flexibility.

What makes 2-REG attractive for business aviation operators?

2‑REG offers owner‑friendly registration, flexible operating structures, personalised registration marks, global surveyor coverage and round‑the‑clock international support, making it a practical and efficient choice for business aviation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.