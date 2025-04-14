A Safe And Stable Yacht: Why Crew And Safety Management Are So Important

When crew turnover is high and safety management lacks oversight, even the most luxurious vessel can face operational risks, inefficiencies and compliance challenges.

With industry-wide crew attrition exceeding 50% in some roles and the growing complexity of regulatory requirements, yacht owners must take a proactive approach to protect their crew, vessels and reputation.

From crew retention strategies to the critical role of a Designated Person Ashore (DPA), our experts explore how effective crew and safety management can enhance security, efficiency and long-term success on board.

Why crew stability matters for safety and efficiency -Jordon Martel, Head of Crew Management

In the current market, the annual turnover rate for yacht crew in certain roles exceeds 50%, with many citing poor leadership as a key reason for leaving (Impact Crew Survey). High attrition disrupts safety protocols, team cohesion and operational efficiency, adding unnecessary administrative strain on captains and yacht managers.

A well-managed crew is the foundation of safe and efficient yacht operations. When a team is experienced, cohesive and well-supported - with structured training pathways and clear safety protocols - critical procedures become second nature, communication is seamless and risks are proactively managed.



Key benefits of crew stability

Enhanced safety culture – long-term crew are familiar with emergency procedures, onboard equipment and operational expectations and can identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate

– long-term crew are familiar with emergency procedures, onboard equipment and operational expectations and can identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate Consistent training and compliance – regular safety drills and onboarding training are more effective when knowledge is retained over time

– regular safety drills and onboarding training are more effective when knowledge is retained over time Reduced administrative burden – less frequent hiring, onboarding and payroll processing means smoother operations for captains and managers.

One of the most overlooked factors in crew retention is structured employment and payroll management. A yacht that provides transparent employment terms, ensures timely salary payments and complies with Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) standards fosters a sense of security and motivation among crew members. When crew feel valued and assured of their financial and contractual stability, they are far more likely to stay in their roles.

Beyond financial security, an increasing number of yacht owners are recognising the importance of crew wellbeing and mental health as key factors in retention. Long hours, close quarters living and the pressure of high service expectations can take a toll. Implementing structured rotation schedules, fostering a supportive onboard culture and ensuring access to shore leave and professional development, owners can create an environment where crew thrive rather than burn out.

For yacht owners, a long-term crew management strategy not only improves retention but also reduces operational disruptions and strengthens overall safety compliance. A stable, engaged crew translates to a safer and more enjoyable experience for owners, guests and captains alike.

The critical role of a Designated Person Ashore (DPA) -Giles Sedgman, Head of Yacht Management

As Head of Yacht Management, my role is to ensure that the yachts and crew we manage operate at the highest safety standards. A key part of this is helping them appoint a Designated Person Ashore (DPA) - a role that is often misunderstood but vital for both regulatory compliance and operational security.

The International Safety Management (ISM) Code mandates that commercial yachts over 500GT must appoint a DPA to oversee safety management. However, many private yacht owners are also adopting this oversight to enhance safety, compliance and operational efficiency.

Why a DPA is essential

A DPA is more than just a compliance officer - they act as a critical link between the vessel and shore, ensuring that safety management is proactive rather than reactive.

24/7 emergency response – provides rapid and coordinated assistance in the event of an incident, such as technical failure or crew injuries

– provides rapid and coordinated assistance in the event of an incident, such as technical failure or crew injuries Regulatory and compliance oversight – helps captains and owners navigate complex flag state regulations to avoid penalties and downtime

– helps captains and owners navigate complex flag state regulations to avoid penalties and downtime Operational resilience – ensures that captains can focus on running the yacht while a dedicated expert manages risk mitigation and safety planning.

Whether it's a technical failure in busy waters, a crew injury or an unexpected compliance issue, having an experienced professional coordinating shore-based support allows captains to manage situations with confidence. At the same time, the DPA plays a key role in keeping track of evolving compliance requirements across different flag states - an increasingly complex challenge given the varying regulations that apply to commercial and private yachts operating internationally.

An effective Safety Management System (SMS) is a practical framework that keeps yachts prepared for any challenges, and subsequently minimises downtime, protects the crew and ensures seamless operations.

By integrating these essential strategies, yacht owners create a safer, more efficient onboard environment - ultimately safeguarding their vessel, crew and long-term success.

Is your yacht's crew and safety management where it needs to be?

If you'd like to explore how our expertise in crew employment, payroll management, and safety oversight can help you maintain a stable, compliant and high-performing yacht, reach out to Jordon Martel or Giles Sedgman to arrange a consultation.

