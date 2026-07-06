New Tachograph Rules For 2.5t Vans: What Businesses Need To Know For July 2026

If your business sends vans into Europe, even occasionally, new tachograph rules coming into force on 1 July 2026 could significantly change how you operate.

Georgina Power, Associate Solicitor in the Transport team – and previously a Transport Manager – explains the scope of the changes, who will be impacted, and the potential consequences of failing to prepare.

What’s actually changing?

Under the EU Mobility Package reforms, tachograph and drivers’ hours rules are being extended to lighter commercial vehicles.

From July 2026, vans (including vehicle-and-trailer combinations) over 2.5 tonnes up to 3.5 tonnes will need a Smart Tachograph Version 2 if they are used for:

International carriage of goods for hire or reward

Cross-border transport within the EU

Cabotage operations (picking up and delivering within a foreign country)

This marks a major shift. For many operators, this will be the first time they are required to track drivers’ hours, install digital recording equipment, and meet EU-level compliance standards. These requirements have traditionally applied only to HGV fleets.

So, businesses that have never operated under tachograph rules will now need to adopt systems and processes like those used by HGV operators.

Importantly, this applies to UK-based operators travelling into the EU, even if trips are infrequent.

Does this apply to your business?

These changes will particularly affect:

Courier and parcel delivery companies

Logistics firms using smaller vans

Businesses selling or delivering goods into the EU

Operators towing trailers where the combined weight exceeds 2.5 tonnes

However, the rules apply specifically to hire and reward transport.

Hire and reward only

If you’re transporting your own goods as part of your main business activity, you may fall outside scope. This depends on how your operation is structured.

For example:

A courier delivering customer goods to France is likely in scope

A construction firm taking its own tools abroad may be exempt

Because the distinction isn’t always straightforward, reviewing your operations carefully is essential. We can help if you’re unsure.

What will you need to do differently?

If your business falls within scope, you’ll need to meet a range of new compliance obligations.

Key requirements include:

Installing an approved Smart Tachograph Version 2

Ensuring regular calibration and inspections

Monitoring and recording drivers’ hours and rest periods

Downloading and securely storing tachograph data

tachograph data Providing driver training on tachograph use

on tachograph use Planning journeys in line with EU drivers’ hours rules

In practice, this means:

Drivers will need to take mandatory breaks and rest periods

Routes may need to be replanned around driving limits

Businesses must introduce new compliance and record-keeping systems

This represents a significant operational shift, particularly for smaller operators unfamiliar with tachographs.

The risks of getting it wrong

Non-compliance isn’t just a paperwork issue. It can have immediate and visible consequences.

Businesses may face:

Roadside fines and enforcement action

Delays at EU borders

Potential vehicle immobilisation

Reputational damage with partners and customers

As enforcement technology improves, compliance will be easier to monitor and harder to avoid.

Common pitfalls to avoid

Watch out for these common mistakes:

Assuming the rules only apply to large fleets

Overlooking occasional international trips

Leaving tachograph installation too late

Failing to properly train drivers

Misunderstanding whether activities count as hire and reward

Why acting early matters

With July now imminent, businesses should already have taken steps to prepare.

For many this will involve building compliance systems from scratch, including:

Applying for driver tachograph cards

Updating fleet management processes

Introducing driver training programmes

Reviewing scheduling and delivery timelines

There may also be high demand for tachograph installations, creating delays for those who leave it too late.

In my view, the new rules for 2.5t vans operating internationally are a necessary step towards fairer competition and higher safety standards, although they will inevitably place the greatest burden on smaller operators. Compliance, however, is not optional. Businesses that embrace these changes and strengthen their compliance culture now will be far better placed to reduce enforcement risk and operate confidently in an increasingly regulated sector.

If your organisation carries goods internationally, now is the time to:

Assess whether your operations fall within scope

Identify which vehicles are affected

Put systems and training in place

Seek advice where needed

Taking action early will help you avoid disruption, reduce risk, and stay compliant when the new rules come into force.