Farnborough International Airshow 2026: Key Themes Shaping The Aerospace And Defence Sector

As the aerospace, defence and space sector looks ahead to the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, attention is turning to the key themes set to shape conversations, investment and innovation across the industry.

From global security and AI-driven innovation to supply chain resilience, sustainability, access to finance and the future workforce, these themes reflect both the immediate priorities and longer-term direction of the sector. Together, they provide a clear lens through which to understand what’s coming next – and where the greatest opportunities and challenges lie.

1. How global security is shaping aerospace and defence investment and collaboration

Global security continues to shape priorities across the aerospace and defence sector. In an increasingly complex geopolitical climate, governments are strengthening defence capabilities, driving sustained investment and long-term procurement programmes.

Farnborough plays a central role in bringing these priorities together, creating space for governments, primes and suppliers to align on strategy and capability development. While this creates clear opportunities, it also introduces greater complexity around cross-border collaboration, regulatory requirements and evolving procurement frameworks.

For organisations looking to engage in defence programmes and international partnerships, the ability to navigate these dynamics effectively will be critical.

2. How advanced technology and AI are transforming aerospace and defence operations

Rapid technological advancement is reshaping the sector, with artificial intelligence, autonomy and digitalisation increasingly embedded across operations. From AI-enabled decision-making to next-generation materials and autonomous systems, innovation is moving quickly into practical application.

This shift is not only improving efficiency but also enabling new business models across both civil and defence aviation.

However, the pace of change brings added complexity. Intellectual property, data governance and regulatory considerations are becoming more prominent, requiring organisations to adopt a more joined-up approach to managing innovation, risk and compliance.

3. Why supply chain resilience remains a critical challenge for aerospace and defence

Supply chain resilience has become a central concern, reflecting ongoing disruption, geopolitical tensions and growing demand.

At Farnborough, the focus is likely to be on strengthening supply networks, diversifying sourcing strategies and improving transparency across global operations. This is prompting many organisations to reassess supplier relationships and invest in more flexible, resilient models.

Balancing cost, continuity and compliance remains a key challenge, particularly as contractual and cross-border considerations continue to evolve alongside market conditions.

4. Sustainability and net zero ambitions driving change in aerospace and defence

Sustainability remains firmly at the forefront, with increasing pressure on the sector to deliver against net zero commitments. Progress in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), alternative propulsion and operational efficiency continues to drive this transition.

Importantly, sustainability is no longer viewed in isolation. It is shaping investment strategies, regulatory frameworks and commercial decision-making across the sector.

Organisations that can respond to these expectations, while managing the associated legal, financial and operational challenges, will be better placed to compete as sustainability becomes embedded throughout the value chain.

5. The role of finance in enabling aerospace and defence innovation and growth

Access to finance is a key enabler of growth, supporting innovation, consolidation and long-term sector development. Investment is increasingly directed towards emerging technologies, supply chain capability and defence programmes, as well as initiatives supporting the sustainability transition.

Farnborough provides an important platform for connecting investors, businesses and government stakeholders, helping to facilitate funding opportunities and strategic partnerships.

As a result, organisations are navigating more complex funding structures, joint ventures and cross-border investment arrangements. Structuring these effectively is becoming essential to unlocking value.

6. Building the future aerospace and defence workforce

Alongside technological and commercial change, workforce considerations remain a critical priority. Skills shortages, competition for talent and the need for new capabilities are all influencing how organisations plan for growth.

Farnborough continues to highlight the importance of attracting and developing talent, particularly through STEM engagement, early careers initiatives and targeted upskilling.

Building a workforce that can support innovation and adapt to change will be key to sustaining long-term growth, with direct implications for delivery, scalability and competitiveness.

7. What to expect from Farnborough Airshow 2026 and the key sector themes ahead

As Farnborough 2026 approaches, these themes highlight a sector undergoing significant and interconnected change. Global security, technology, supply chains, sustainability, finance and workforce development continue to shape both immediate priorities and long-term direction.

For businesses, responding to these themes will be critical. Farnborough offers an opportunity not only to reflect on progress to date, but to align with what lies ahead and position for future growth.

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