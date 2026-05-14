IOM Ship Registry PSC Notice – Q1 2026

The Isle of Man Ship Registry's Q1 2026 Port State Control analysis reveals critical deficiency patterns across Manx flagged vessels, with fire safety, emergency preparedness, and life-saving equipment emerging as the three highest-risk areas. From malfunctioning emergency generators to improperly maintained lifeboat equipment, these findings underscore the urgent need for vessel operators to reassess their inspection readiness before their next port call.

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Port State Control (‘PSC’) Trends Q1 2026: 3 Key Risk Areas

What is the PSC Notice?

The Isle of Man Ship Registry has released its Port State Control analysis for the first quarter of 2026, covering inspections carried out on Manx flagged vessels across all PSC Memorandum of Understanding (‘MoU’) regions.

Their findings highlight three key areas of risk that all owners and operators should prioritise ahead of upcoming inspections:

Fire safety;

Emergency systems; and

Life saving appliances.

Below is an overview of some of the deficiencies identified:

Fire Safety:

In recent months, fire safety has accounted for the largest share of deficiencies with Bulk Carriers alone recording nine fire-related findings, and Cargo Ships close behind at eight. Deficiencies included CO2 system relief valve indicators missing, damaged ventilation duct closures on CO2 protected spaces, and fire pump room exit doors that wouldn’t open due to a misplaced lock.

Emergency Systems:

Unfortunately, several vessels had emergency generators that failed to auto-start during testing and Muster lists on multiple ships still carried names of crew who had disembarked. One enclosed space rescue drill was particularly poor with rescue personnel entered without lifelines, lights or radios.

Life Saving Appliances:

On some vessels, lifeboat release hook markings were not aligned with manufacturer instructions, while some vessels’ winch brake wires were frayed, and key personnel were unfamiliar with shipboard alarms and signalling equipment. Inspectors are increasingly testing whether crew can operate life saving appliances (‘LSA’), not just whether it’s present.

To read the full report from the Isle of Man Ship Registry and see the full list of deficiencies, please click this link.

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