What Dual-use Technologies Mean For The Aviation, Aerospace And Defence Sector

Across the Aviation, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) sector, the distinction between civilian and military technology is becoming increasingly fluid, as more technologies...

Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.

Article Insights

Gowling WLG are most popular: within Strategy and Compliance topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

Across the Aviation, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) sector, the distinction between civilian and military technology is becoming increasingly fluid, as more technologies are developed for both commercial and defence applications, underlining the growing importance of dual‑use innovation.

This article explores how dual‑use technologies are shaping the AAD sector, with a focus on aerospace and aviation, and the regulatory, investment and strategic considerations for organisations operating across civil and defence markets.

What is dual-use technology and why is civil and defence innovation converging?

Dual‑use technologies are generally understood as products, systems or capabilities that can be applied in both civilian and military contexts. Within the AAD sector, this includes a broad range of technologies, such as:

Aerospace platforms

Space and satellite services

Autonomous systems

Artificial intelligence

Advanced materials

Cyber security solutions

While the concept of dual‑use has existed for decades, its relevance has increased as technologies become more versatile and interconnected, with many innovations now designed to operate across both civil and defence environments.

For organisations operating across the AAD sector, dual‑use innovation offers opportunities to design technologies that can be deployed at scale and adapted to a wide range of operational needs. Commercial applications can support faster development cycles and broader market access, while defence applications can provide long‑term investment, resilience and capability development.

This convergence reflects the reality that many of the challenges faced across civil and defence markets are increasingly aligned. Requirements around connectivity, autonomy, data processing and security often overlap, making it more efficient for organisations to develop shared technological solutions that can be deployed across multiple environments.

How does dual-use operate across aerospace, space and aviation?

Aerospace and space provide some of the clearest examples of dual‑use in practice. Satellite systems originally developed for defence and security purposes are widely used for civilian applications such as navigation, climate monitoring and infrastructure planning. At the same time, commercially developed space technologies increasingly support defence and security objectives, including communications, earth observation and situational awareness.

In many cases, the same space assets, data streams and ground infrastructure serve both civil and defence users. This shared use highlights how dual‑use has become embedded in everyday operations across the aerospace and space segments of the AAD sector.

A similar pattern is evident within aviation and autonomous systems. Uncrewed aerial vehicles are now used across commercial inspection, logistics and surveying, while also supporting defence and security operations. Advances in propulsion, materials and digital systems developed for civilian aircraft often have direct relevance for military platforms.

These shared innovation pathways demonstrate how aviation technologies are increasingly designed with flexibility in mind, supporting both commercial and defence objectives across a range of environments and regulatory frameworks.

What regulatory and compliance issues arise from dual-use technologies?

As dual‑use technologies become more prevalent, regulatory and compliance considerations remain an important part of the landscape. Technologies with potential defence applications may be subject to specific requirements even where their primary market is civilian, including:

export controls

licensing obligations

national security considerations

For AAD organisations, understanding how these requirements apply to products, software and data is essential. Early consideration of regulatory exposure can help ensure that innovation programmes remain aligned with applicable legal and compliance frameworks as technologies move between markets and jurisdictions.

What strategic, investment and intellectual property considerations do dual-use technologies raise?

Investment and funding models are evolving in response to dual use innovation. Public and private investment increasingly recognises the strategic value of technologies that can operate across multiple sectors, supporting both economic activity and long-term capability development.

For businesses operating in the AAD sector, this creates opportunities to access a wider range of funding sources, collaborate across supply chains and engage with partners in adjacent markets. Clear governance structures and long-term planning are important to managing how technologies are developed, positioned and deployed across different use cases.

Beyond technology and investment, dual use also has significant implications for how organisations structure partnerships and manage risk, particularly in relation to intellectual property. As collaboration between aerospace, aviation, defence, technology and professional services sectors becomes more common, questions of IP ownership (over the underlying technology and in any modifications or 'improvements'), control and commercialisation are increasingly central to programme design. Skills, data and infrastructure are often shared across civil and defence applications, making clear and robust intellectual property frameworks and processes essential to protecting core technology and enabling future use across multiple markets. Effective identification of IP (including trade secrets), contractual arrangements and risk management strategies are therefore critical to ensuring collaboration supports innovation while safeguarding long-term value in a dual use environment.

Why dual-use is becoming a defining feature of the aviation, aerospace and defence sector

Dual‑use technologies are expected to remain central to the evolution of the AAD sector. As innovation continues to span civil and defence markets, organisations that understand how to operate effectively across both environments will be well placed to adapt to change and support long‑term growth.

By recognising dual‑use as an integral part of modern AAD activity, organisations can better align innovation, compliance and commercial strategy in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.