Vertical Aerospace has chosen Evolito as their electric engine partner for their Valo eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation.

Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Evolito is a leading electric propulsion and power generation for aerospace with light weight, compact electric motors and DAL A integrated systems. In this partnership, Evolito will provide its unique EPU (electric propulsion unit) architecture, lightweight, efficient axial flux electric motors and high-integrity DAL-A power electronics, integrated into a single electric engine, providing the extended range, high performance and built-in redundancy required for Valo's entry into commercial service.

As part of the partnership, Vertical and Evolito plan to jointly certify the EPUs with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), with concurrent validation with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which is expected to be followed by global regulator validation. Evolito holds CAA Design Organisation Approval – a prerequisite for UK type certification and commercial operations.

Vertical's hybrid-electric variant offers greater range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the Advanced Air Mobility market, with Evolito's EPUs integrated into the platform.

This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Evolito's partnership with Electra, to provide EPUs for fixed (blown) wing aircraft. With the addition of Vertical's partnership in the eVTOL space, Evolito are clearly demonstrating a broad range of application for their novel axial flux motor EPU designs.

Vertical Aerospace selects Evolito as electric engine partner for Valo eVTOL evolito.aero/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.