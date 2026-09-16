What Should I Do If I Have Been Injured In A Car Crash Abroad?

Road traffic accidents can have serious, life-changing consequences, wherever they happen. Whether you are a driver, a passenger, a cyclist or a pedestrian, being involved in an accident can be especially distressing when it occurs in an unfamiliar country. Stephen Goodman hares his guidance on what you should do if you have been involved in a road traffic accident abroad.

Road traffic accidents can have serious, life-changing consequences, wherever they happen. Whether you are a driver, a passenger, a cyclist or a pedestrian, being involved in an accident can be especially distressing when it occurs in an unfamiliar country.

Stephen Goodman shares his guidance on what you should do if you have been involved in a road traffic accident abroad.

Immediate action following a car crash should be seeking medical attention, contacting your travel insurer and contacting the local emergency services.

Stephen said: “When a car crash happens, your health is a priority, so immediately seek appropriate treatment. Naturally, emergency services should be contacted when a car crash does happen, so an official accident report can be made by the local police. You should obtain a copy of this to support a potential claim.”

Alongside reporting the road traffic accident, evidence is crucial to support a legal claim. This includes:

Exchanging information with all parties involved with the accident, including name, contact details, insurance information and vehicle registration numbers Taking photos or videos of any damage, injuries, signage and road conditions that may have contributed to the crash Collecting any witness details.

“Evidence can go a long way in helping your claim, so try to collate as much information as possible” adds Stephen.

If medical attention is required, Stephen advises keeping any medical records or documents. “Treatment records, prescriptions or receipts are all vital to help with your claim. Often when road traffic accidents happen abroad, this may come with unforeseen costs. Keeping information about what medical treatment you have received can protect you from financial loss and you should be able claim reimbursements from your travel insurance provider if applicable, or recover your losses as part of your claim.”

“You should contact your travel insurance provider as soon as possible so they can provide advice on the situation, and, more importantly, cover any upfront costs for medical expenses” Stephen adds.

“If you have been involved in a crash whilst hiring a vehicle, you should also notify the provider immediately. Not doing so could invalidate the rental agreement or any insurance cover.”

When a car crash does happen abroad, liability or compensation rules differ from country to country; this can include timeframes when someone can make a claim.

Therefore, Stephen advises contacting a lawyer as soon as possible to take the right steps as early as you can.

“When a car accident abroad happens, this can be a challenging and scary situation for anyone involved. However, following the steps provided and getting in touch with a legal expert can help make a significant difference in securing compensation you deserve, and to help with your recovery.”