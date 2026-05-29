Nottingham Attacks Survivors’ Solicitor Responds To Unlawful Access Of Victims’ Medical Records

Greg Almond, our Serious Personal Injury Partner, represents two of the surviving victims of the Nottingham attacks Wayne Birkett and Sharon Miller. He has issued a statement in response to the Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust confirming that 11 staff members have been dismissed for unlawfully accessing the medical records of the Nottingham Attack’s victims.

A further 14 staff members have received written warnings. The Trust has confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Greg Almond, Personal Injury Partner, said:

“Data breaches and access to our clients’ records is a matter of significant concern to them. We are conscious that the investigations of these data breaches are subject to ongoing investigations and that we have not yet had the full details of these investigations shared with the clients or their legal team.

We will comment when we have the full picture and details. We would ask those undertaking these investigations that they conduct the most thorough investigations and share in a timely manner the fullest detail of the investigations and as and when available the outcome of these investigations in accordance with the principles of candour, transparency and frankness.”

Read more about our work with the survivors of the Nottingham Attacks here.