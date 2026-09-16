Public Safety At Risk As Pavement Defects Drive Nearly Half Of UK Injuries

Nearly half of public injuries occur on pavements, according to new research from Slater and Gordon, raising concerns about whether councils are investing enough in maintenance of public spaces.

The law firm’s survey found that almost half (47%) of injuries in public places are linked to pavements, with more than two-thirds of respondents believing pavement and general street maintenance has worsened over the past five years.

In fact, only 36% of respondents believe their local council is doing enough to maintain streets, pavements and public environments. For those residing in Norwich (59%), Belfast (47%) and Brighton (45%), respondents shared the strongest dissatisfaction towards their local council’s efforts.

While the UK spends £4.8 billion a year on national road and highway maintenance, it is the responsibility of local council budget to keep public spaces clean, well maintained and respond to any issues that arise. However, the findings suggest that public authorities are falling behind on the standards of local infrastructure.

In the latest Manchester City Council budget, more than £1.7 million was pledged in 2026/27 to boost maintenance in public spaces and an extra £1.1 million to improve not only roads, but also pavements and paths, as well as half a million pounds for gritting footpaths in local centres.

The research also shared the scale of maintenance issues, with more almost half of people saying they had encountered potholes in the past 12 months (43%) and a almost a third (30%) reporting uneven pavements. Nearly a quarter (23%) said they came across loose paving slabs and one in five also reporting damaged kerbs (20%).

Without proper maintenance, the law firm said the real-life consequences of poor conditions and street obstructions can cause a real risk to the general public. In the last 12 months, 39% of respondents had said they had tripped, slipped, fallen or were injured in public and nearly half blame pavements for their incident (47%); demonstrating a clear link between deteriorating infrastructure and risk of injury.

These poor conditions can also pose greater challenges for vulnerable persons, such as elderly people or those living with disabilities, who may face more serious consequences or reduced confidence when navigating public spaces.

However, the impact of injury can often extend beyond the injury itself. 59% needed additional support following their injury, while 22% required time off work and 21% needed medical treatment.

In light of the findings, Slater and Gordon is urging councils to take a more proactive approach to maintaining public spaces, addressing hazards before they cause injury and reducing risks for those using streets, pavements and public areas.

Matthew Tomlinson, Head of Serious Injury (North) at Slater and Gordon, said:

“The research highlights the real impact of injuries resulting from poorly maintained public spaces, which can affect people’s health, confidence and quality of life. Therefore, councils have a key responsibility to protect their communities through regular public-space maintenance and reduce the risk of harm to local users.

“When hazards are not addressed due to under-reporting, the risk of further incidents remains. There should be a clear, accessible process for reporting such incidents to enable councils to identify issues, make repairs and avoid others facing a risk of injury.

“If you have been injured in a public space, you have every right to seek legal support.”