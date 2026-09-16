Compound Fracture Compensation - How Much Can You Claim?

These figures cover the injury itself. They do not include every financial loss or expense that may form part of a fracture claim. You can also use JMW's Personal Injury Compensation Calculator for guidance on the body area affected.

What Is a Compound Fracture?

A compound fracture is a broken bone associated with an open wound in the skin. It is also known as an open fracture. Because the fracture is exposed through a wound, urgent medical attention is important.

Compound fractures differ from closed or simple fractures, where the skin remains intact. If the bone shatters into three or more pieces, the injury may also be described as a comminuted fracture.

Imaging such as X-rays can show the position of the fractured bone and help doctors decide on treatment.

Is a compound fracture a serious injury?

A compound fracture can be a serious injury because the broken bone is associated with an open wound. Muscles, nerves or blood vessels may also be damaged. Some compound fractures require surgery and rehabilitation and can lead to permanent problems with movement or function.

The medical evidence will show the severity of the injury, treatment and likely prognosis. Read more about the circumstances in which broken bones may be considered serious injuries.

How are compound fractures different from other fractures?

Fractures can be described by the pattern of the bone break and whether the skin is broken:

A simple fracture is generally closed, with the skin remaining intact.

A comminuted fracture involves three or more bone fragments. It can also be a compound fracture.

A spiral fracture follows a twisting pattern and can result from a twisting force.

A hairline fracture is a small crack and usually has different treatment needs from a displaced compound fracture.

A stress fracture is a small crack associated with repeated loading rather than the sudden force commonly linked to compound fractures.

A greenstick fracture is an incomplete break where the bone bends and cracks.

A compression fracture occurs when a bone is compressed and loses height.

Fracture types can overlap. A personal injury solicitor will focus on the medical evidence and the actual effects of the bone injury when valuing a fracture claim.

Take a look at our broken bone compensation amounts guide to learn how compensation for different types of broken bone is assessed.

What treatment can a compound fracture require?

Anyone with a suspected compound fracture should seek medical attention. Compound fractures may require surgery to clean and stabilise the injury. Plates, screws, rods or an external frame may be used to hold the bone in position.

Antibiotics may form part of treatment because an open fracture carries an infection risk. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation can help restore movement and strength where appropriate.

What Affects the Amount of Compound Fracture Compensation?

The value of compound fracture compensation depends on how the injury affects you. Factors can include:

The bone affected: a broken leg can have different consequences from a broken wrist, hand or facial bone.

The severity of the compound fracture injury: the bone break and any damage to surrounding tissue will be considered.

Multiple fractures: several breaks or a comminuted fracture can make the fracture injury more complex.

Nerve or blood vessel damage: nerve damage can affect movement and sensation.

Treatment: some compound fractures require surgery or further procedures.

Recovery: the assessment will consider whether the broken bone is expected to heal correctly and whether you are likely to make a full recovery.

Permanent symptoms: ongoing pain, stiffness, weakness or restricted movement may affect the claim value.

Day-to-day life and work: compensation can reflect effects on mobility, independence, activities, lost income and lost earnings.

Future needs: rehabilitation, care, medical expenses, equipment and necessary adaptations can form part of the claim.

Independent medical evidence helps us assess the fracture injury and prognosis. We use this alongside the financial impact when calculating a compound fracture compensation claim.

What Can Compound Fracture Compensation Cover?

Compensation in a personal injury claim is generally divided into general damages and special damages. These reflect the injury itself and the financial losses it causes.

General damages

General damages compensate for pain and loss of amenity caused by the compound fracture injury. The assessment can consider surgery, recovery, ongoing symptoms, scarring and any permanent disability.

The amount depends on how the injury affects you rather than the fracture type alone.

Special damages

Special damages cover financial losses and expenses caused by the injury. A broken bone compensation claim may include:

Lost income and future loss of earnings

Medical expenses and rehabilitation

Travel expenses for appointments

Care and assistance

Specialist equipment or mobility aids

Adaptations to a home or vehicle where required because of permanent disability

Keep relevant receipts, payslips and invoices where possible. We can use them when calculating the financial part of your compensation claim.

What Commonly Causes Compound Fractures?

Compound fractures are often associated with significant physical force. Fracture injuries can happen anywhere. If another person or organisation may have caused what happened, seek legal advice about whether you can make a claim for compensation.

A road traffic accident can cause compound fractures when a driver, passenger, motorcyclist, cyclist or pedestrian is subjected to a forceful impact. A fracture claim may be possible where another road user's negligence caused the injury.

Compound fractures can occur in workplace incidents involving heavy machinery, crushing injuries, falling objects or falls from height. Some manual handling injuries can also result in a broken bone where substantial force is involved.

If a breach of an employer's legal duty caused the injury, you may be able to claim compensation for the fracture injury and related financial losses.

A slip or trip can cause a broken bone if a person lands heavily on a limb or joint. Hazards can include an uneven pavement, debris or an untreated slippery surface.

Sporting accidents can also cause compound fractures. A fracture claim may be possible where an organiser, venue operator, instructor or another participant acted negligently.

When Can You Claim Compound Fracture Compensation?

You may be able to claim compensation if someone else's negligence caused your compound fracture injury.

A compensation claim will generally need to show that another person or organisation owed you a legal duty, failed to meet the required standard and caused the incident that led to your injury. The responsible party could be a road user, employer, local authority, occupier or activity provider.

You do not need to identify the negligent party before speaking to us. Our specialist solicitors can investigate what happened and advise whether you have grounds to make a claim.

If a fracture was caused or worsened by negligent medical treatment rather than an incident, the case may instead involve medical negligence. Different legal tests apply to those compensation claims.

What if you were partly responsible for the accident?

You may still be able to make a fracture claim if you were partly responsible. This is known as contributory negligence.

Where contributory negligence applies, compensation may be reduced to reflect your share of responsibility. We can explain how this may affect your claim.

What Evidence Can Support a Compound Fracture Claim?

Evidence helps show what happened and how the compound fracture affects you. It can include:

Medical records, X-rays and scans

Photographs or video footage

CCTV and accident reports

Witness contact details and witness statements

Relevant workplace or police records

Evidence of lost income

Receipts for medical expenses, travel and other costs

Records of care and assistance

Medical records and independent medical evidence help establish the fracture injury and likely long-term effects. We will gather and assess the evidence needed to progress your claim. Read our guide to evidence for a personal injury claim for more information.

What Is the Compound Fracture Claims Process?

The claims process can be summarised in four stages:

Speak to JMW: we will discuss the circumstances, the broken bone and how the injury affects you. We will explain your options and whether we can handle the fracture claim on a no win, no fee basis. Investigate what happened: we will gather evidence and identify the responsible party. Obtain medical evidence and calculate the claim: an independent medical expert can assess the compound fracture and provide a prognosis. We will also calculate past and future financial losses. Present and progress the claim: we will contact the responsible party or their insurer and handle the compensation claim on your behalf. We will advise you if court proceedings are needed.

Where responsibility is accepted and immediate support is needed, we can seek an interim payment where appropriate. This can help fund rehabilitation or care before final compensation is agreed.

Our Lifecycle of a Personal Injury Claim explains the process in more detail.

How long can a compound fracture claim take?

There is no fixed timeframe for compound fracture compensation claims. It will depend on the medical prognosis, the evidence needed and whether responsibility is disputed.

We will progress the claim actively and keep you informed. We can also work to put rehabilitation and care support in place quickly where needed.

How Long Do You Have to Make a Compound Fracture Claim?

In most personal injury claims in England and Wales, court proceedings generally need to begin within three years of the incident. This means you may have up to three years to start the legal process, although different rules can apply.

For a child, the usual three-year period does not begin until their 18th birthday if a claim was not started earlier on their behalf. The time limit is also usually suspended while a person lacks the mental capacity to manage their own claim. If mental capacity is later regained, a three-year period may then begin.

Seek legal advice promptly so we can confirm the correct deadline. Read our guide to the personal injury claim time limit for more information.

Can You Make a Compound Fracture Claim on a No Win, No Fee Basis?

We handle eligible broken bone claims on a no win, no fee basis. A no win, no fee agreement is also known as a conditional fee agreement.

You will not usually pay our legal fees if your compensation claim is unsuccessful, subject to the terms of the agreement. This reduces the financial risk of starting a fracture claim.

We will explain the no win, no fee arrangement before work begins, including any deductions that may apply if the claim succeeds. Read more about our no win, no fee personal injury claims.

How JMW Can Help With a Compound Fracture Claim

Our personal injury solicitors represent people who have sustained compound fractures and other broken bone injuries across England and Wales.

We can:

Assess whether you have grounds to claim compensation

Identify the responsible person or organisation

Gather medical, accident and financial evidence

Arrange an independent medical assessment

Calculate current and future financial losses

Seek interim payments where appropriate

Put rehabilitation and care support in place quickly

Negotiate with the responsible party or their insurer

Advise you if court proceedings are required

Handle eligible broken bone claims on a no win, no fee basis

We will work to ensure the fracture claim reflects the full impact of your injury and any future support needs.

Originally published 21 August 2026.